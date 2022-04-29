Audacity developer puts the ‘proper’ version on the Microsoft Store

Hopefully, this will put an end to the knockoffs.

(PC World) on

At press time, there are approximately six apps on the Microsoft Store all claiming to be the iconic audio editor, Audacity. As of today, however, there is only one authentic version.

Martin Keary, head of product at Audacity, wrote that he has finally seen the proper version of Audacity published on the Microsoft Store. That version of Audacity can be found on the Store app, here.

Due to the ludicrous number of fake ‘Audacity's on the Microsoft store, which charge users for non-functional or very limited applications, I've now (finally) taken the name back and have published the proper, free version for the first time, Keary tweeted.

The version listed on the Store app says that it is developed by the Muse Group the Audacity Open Source Community, which is the lead developer of the software according to Audacity's about, or credits page. It's somewhat of a wonder, then, that three of the versions listed on the Microsoft Store charge for the privilege, specifically US$4.99 (AU$7) a pop, when the software was released as open-source software in May 2000.

Longtime users of Microsoft's storefront know that the Store app suffers from a lack of apps, but also knockoffs that can dilute the value of the original—if it's even there. Keary was apparently fed up enough that he took action, and the Store is better for it.

If you're still not sure whether you're downloading the correct version, however, you can always go straight to Audacity's download page and get the latest version yourself, in either a 32-bit or 64-bit version for Windows. Audacity 3.1.3 was released last December, with up to 50 percent performance improvements compared to the previous version.

Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.
Keep up with the latest tech news, reviews and previews by subscribing to the Good Gear Guide newsletter.
Mark Hachman

Mark Hachman

PC World
Show Comments
Security Watch
Best NBN Plans
Best Mobile Plans

Brand Post

Most Popular Reviews

Latest Articles

Resources

PCW Evaluation Team

Cate Bacon

Aruba Instant On AP11D

The strength of the Aruba Instant On AP11D is that the design and feature set support the modern, flexible, and mobile way of working.

Dr Prabigya Shiwakoti

Aruba Instant On AP11D

Aruba backs the AP11D up with a two-year warranty and 24/7 phone support.

Tom Pope

Dynabook Portégé X30L-G

Ultimately this laptop has achieved everything I would hope for in a laptop for work, while fitting that into a form factor and weight that is remarkable.

Tom Sellers

MSI P65

This smart laptop was enjoyable to use and great to work on – creating content was super simple.

Lolita Wang

MSI GT76

It really doesn’t get more “gaming laptop” than this.

Featured Content

Product Launch Showcase

Back to topHome

Don’t have an account? Sign up here

Don't have an account? Sign up now

Forgot password?