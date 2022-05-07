How to attach an action to a Mac folder for automatic workflows

macOS lets you trigger behavior just by the contents of a folder changing.

(Macworld.com) on

body>

Folder Actions are one of many hidden gems in macOS. You can set an action to occur whenever the contents of a folder are changed. This can be a simple action drawn from a list that Apple provides with macOS, an AppleScript, or a workflow produced in Automator. Automator lets you extend these actions into Terminal shell scripts and other languages.

You can use Folder Actions for a lot of disparate purposes:

  • Resize images or convert them another file format when they're added to a folder.
  • Provide a popup alert when items are added to a folder through an automated process that you otherwise wouldn't know had completed.
  • Add a downloaded MP3 to the Music app.
The Folder Actions Setup window manages all watched folders and attached scripts.

Control-click any folder in the Finder and choose Services Folder Actions Setup in Monterey. In early versions of macOS, the option appears in the main lists of contextual items. To avoid the malicious and accidental installation of Folder Actions, macOS requires a confirmation step that can't be automated: click Run Service in the Confirm Service dialog. This adds the current folder to the Folders with Actions list without adding actions.

The Folder Actions Setup window appears with a dialog already open that reads Choose a Script to Attach. This list includes ones that Apple seeded, locating them inside the /Library/Scripts/Folder Actions Scripts folder. Any scripts installed by apps or that you've created and placed inside your Home directory's ~/Library/Scripts/Folder Actions Scripts folder appear as well.

Folder Actions Setup shows all folders macOS is watching. Select any folder to see which scripts are attached. You can use checkboxes to toggle scripts on or off and folder watching for each folder on or off.

You can create Folder Actions in a numbers of ways:

  • Use an item Apple provides in the dialog that appears when you invoke Folder Actions Setup. These mostly relate to image processing.
  • Create a Folder Action in Automator using its broader set of tools. This can include passing information to an AppleScript, JavaScript, or shell script.
  • Write your own AppleScript to perform a task.

AppleScript is relatively easy to write and can be adapted from simple recipes. Apple offers some in its developer documentation of the feature. I also recommend reading Jessica Thornsby's article.

You can use AppleScript as a simple bit of connective tissue, too. For instance, I have a workflow in Flying Meat's Retrobatch Pro image-processing software that puts a border around an image. A simple AppleScript turns a folder into a spring-loaded passthrough for the Retrobatch Pro operation.

This stub of a script lets me drop images into a folder and have macOS automatically run a Retrobatch Pro workflow.

If you need more sophisticated watched-folder behavior, turn to Hazel from Noodlesoft, a supercharged third-party version of Folder Actions.

Ask Mac 911

We've compiled a list of the questions we get asked most frequently, along with answers and links to columns: read our super FAQ to see if your question is covered. If not, we're always looking for new problems to solve! Email yours to mac911@macworld.com, including screen captures as appropriate and whether you want your full name used. Not every question will be answered, we don't reply to email, and we cannot provide direct troubleshooting advice.

Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.
Keep up with the latest tech news, reviews and previews by subscribing to the Good Gear Guide newsletter.

Glenn Fleishman

Macworld.com
Show Comments
Security Watch
Best NBN Plans
Best Mobile Plans

Brand Post

Most Popular Reviews

Latest News Articles

Resources

PCW Evaluation Team

Cate Bacon

Aruba Instant On AP11D

The strength of the Aruba Instant On AP11D is that the design and feature set support the modern, flexible, and mobile way of working.

Dr Prabigya Shiwakoti

Aruba Instant On AP11D

Aruba backs the AP11D up with a two-year warranty and 24/7 phone support.

Tom Pope

Dynabook Portégé X30L-G

Ultimately this laptop has achieved everything I would hope for in a laptop for work, while fitting that into a form factor and weight that is remarkable.

Tom Sellers

MSI P65

This smart laptop was enjoyable to use and great to work on – creating content was super simple.

Lolita Wang

MSI GT76

It really doesn’t get more “gaming laptop” than this.

Featured Content

Product Launch Showcase

Back to topHome

Don’t have an account? Sign up here

Don't have an account? Sign up now

Forgot password?