You can now rock out to Apple Music on Roku devices

One of the last major streaming devices not to have Apple Music finally joins the club.

(Macworld.com) on

Roku has announced that Apple Music is available on all its devices. Subscribers to will be able to sign in using their existing credentials, and the app will be available to download on any Roku device including Roku streaming players, Roku TV models and Roku premium audio products like the Roku Streambar Pro.

The full Apple Music catalog of 90 million songs and 30,000 playlists is supported, and the app also allows users to watch music videos in 4K on compatible devices and sing along to their favorite songs with time-synced lyrics. Roku's release does not state whether or not spatial audio with Dolby Atmos will be supported, however. The Roku Streambar Pro does not support Dolby Atmos, but the Roku Ultra does.

While Apple TV+ has been available on Roku devices since its launch, Apple Music was one of the last music streaming services that weren't supported on Roku devices. Roku users have also been able to stream Apple Music from their devices using AirPlay 2, but this new app will give direct access.

Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.
Keep up with the latest tech news, reviews and previews by subscribing to the Good Gear Guide newsletter.
Jason Cross

Jason Cross

Macworld.com
Show Comments
Security Watch
Best NBN Plans
Best Mobile Plans

Brand Post

Most Popular Reviews

Latest News Articles

Resources

PCW Evaluation Team

Cate Bacon

Aruba Instant On AP11D

The strength of the Aruba Instant On AP11D is that the design and feature set support the modern, flexible, and mobile way of working.

Dr Prabigya Shiwakoti

Aruba Instant On AP11D

Aruba backs the AP11D up with a two-year warranty and 24/7 phone support.

Tom Pope

Dynabook Portégé X30L-G

Ultimately this laptop has achieved everything I would hope for in a laptop for work, while fitting that into a form factor and weight that is remarkable.

Tom Sellers

MSI P65

This smart laptop was enjoyable to use and great to work on – creating content was super simple.

Lolita Wang

MSI GT76

It really doesn’t get more “gaming laptop” than this.

Featured Content

Product Launch Showcase

Back to topHome

Don’t have an account? Sign up here

Don't have an account? Sign up now

Forgot password?