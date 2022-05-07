You can now rock out to Apple Music on Roku devices

Roku has announced that Apple Music is available on all its devices. Subscribers to will be able to sign in using their existing credentials, and the app will be available to download on any Roku device including Roku streaming players, Roku TV models and Roku premium audio products like the Roku Streambar Pro.



The full Apple Music catalog of 90 million songs and 30,000 playlists is supported, and the app also allows users to watch music videos in 4K on compatible devices and sing along to their favorite songs with time-synced lyrics. Roku's release does not state whether or not spatial audio with Dolby Atmos will be supported, however. The Roku Streambar Pro does not support Dolby Atmos, but the Roku Ultra does.

While Apple TV+ has been available on Roku devices since its launch, Apple Music was one of the last music streaming services that weren't supported on Roku devices. Roku users have also been able to stream Apple Music from their devices using AirPlay 2, but this new app will give direct access.