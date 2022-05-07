USB-C cables can now charge the most powerful gaming laptops

New 240-watt USB-C 2.1 cables have started appearing from vendors, with high-end gaming laptops to follow.

(PC World) on

Combining data, audio/video, and charging into a single port with USB-C and Thunderbolt is one of the coolest innovations in modern laptops. But thanks to a relatively low limit on the amount of power USB-C cables can transfer, more powerful laptops with discrete graphics have had to make do with old-fashioned proprietary or barrel chargers. A more versatile USB-C 2.1 spec introduced last year opened up the possibilities for cables that can charge up to a whopping 240 watts, and we're finally starting to see it come to fruition.

For the uninitiated, wattage is one of the primary factors in determining how fast your device can suck up power. Smartphones typically use as little as 5 watts, tablets and low-power laptops are in the 20-30 watt range, and typical laptops go from 40 watts to around 100, the previous limit of USB-C chargers. But starting today we're seeing the very first USB-C cables rated to handle the new maximum, 240 watts, which should be enough to charge the most thirsty of gaming laptops. Newly announced listings on Club-3D show cables of one and two meters, with 20-gigabit and 40-gigabit data bandwidth using USB-4.

USB-c cables 240 watt

Image: club-3d.com

With one vendor supplying these cables spotted by Tom's Hardware, it's only a matter of time before they become more ubiquitous. Naturally, we haven't seen any high-powered laptops actually take advantage of the new capabilities yet, since it takes time to design and launch new products taking advantage of the new spec. But this time next year, there's no reason that every single laptop from every manufacturer shouldn't offer standardized USB-C charging. Fingers crossed.

Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.
Keep up with the latest tech news, reviews and previews by subscribing to the Good Gear Guide newsletter.
Michael Crider

Michael Crider

PC World
Show Comments
Security Watch
Best NBN Plans
Best Mobile Plans

Brand Post

Most Popular Reviews

Latest Articles

Resources

PCW Evaluation Team

Cate Bacon

Aruba Instant On AP11D

The strength of the Aruba Instant On AP11D is that the design and feature set support the modern, flexible, and mobile way of working.

Dr Prabigya Shiwakoti

Aruba Instant On AP11D

Aruba backs the AP11D up with a two-year warranty and 24/7 phone support.

Tom Pope

Dynabook Portégé X30L-G

Ultimately this laptop has achieved everything I would hope for in a laptop for work, while fitting that into a form factor and weight that is remarkable.

Tom Sellers

MSI P65

This smart laptop was enjoyable to use and great to work on – creating content was super simple.

Lolita Wang

MSI GT76

It really doesn’t get more “gaming laptop” than this.

Featured Content

Product Launch Showcase

Back to topHome

Don’t have an account? Sign up here

Don't have an account? Sign up now

Forgot password?