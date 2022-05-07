The Razer Blade 15’s 240Hz OLED panel pushes laptop displays to new frontiers

You don't often find a high refresh rate OLED screen for gaming. This could be special.

Laptops with both fast and beautiful displays are rare. Razer has announced a version of its Razer Blade 15 that meets both criteria in stunning fashion, with a 240Hz, 1440p OLED panel that will debut by the holidays. No other laptop has ever offered those specs before.

On paper, this Razer Blade ticks almost all of the boxes for what you'd want in a laptop display, for gaming and content creation alike: 100 percent compatibility with the DCI-P3 color gamut, an ultrafast 1 ms response time at 240Hz, as well as 400 nits of brightness for working outdoors. All it's missing is HDR certification. Remember, OLED displays light each pixel individually, so that pixels that supposed to be black are black, because they're powered off. That's a visual experience that's hard to let go of.

While the new Razer Blade's OLED display will undoubtedly be ideal for streaming video, the laptop was designed for top-tier gaming and content creation. Inside is a 12th-gen Intel Core i9-12900H processor and an Nvidia RTX 3070 Ti laptop GPU, enough to run many of today's games at the high refresh rates that panel is capable of.

Of course, there's the question of price: how much will all of this run you? It won't be cheap: Razer is quoting US$3,500 for the laptop, complete with 32GB of DDR5 memory and a 1TB SSD with an additional spare M.2 slot as well. Additional features include Thunderbolt 4, USB-C, USB-A, a full-sized SD card reader and an HDMI port. All of this will certainly put a crimp in your holiday budget, but how can you turn down a gaming laptop with such a gorgeous display?

Mark Hachman

Mark Hachman

PC World
