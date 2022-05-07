Apple adds two popular classic iPads to ‘vintage’ list

Wave farewell to the iPad mini 2 and iPad Air 2.

(Macworld.com) on

When the iPad mini 2 and iPad Air 2 arrived in 2013 and 2014, respectively, they brought anticipated features that made buyers rush out to buy one. Now Apple has declared the once-popular tablets as vintage.

The iPad mini 2 was the first iPad mini to feature a Retina display and the iPad Air brought the Touch ID home button to Apple's thinnest tablet. While the iPad Air 2 was discontinued in 2017, the third-generation iPad Air didn't arrive until 2019. The iPad mini 2 was replaced by the iPad mini 3 in 2014 but continued to be sold until 2017.

Apple's vintage list is the first step before declaring products obsolete. As Apple explains, products are considered vintage when Apple stopped distributing them for sale more than five and less than seven years ago. After seven years, products are declared obsolete, at which point Apple discontinues all hardware services. Vintage products can still be repaired, though it may be difficult to find parts.

Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.
Keep up with the latest tech news, reviews and previews by subscribing to the Good Gear Guide newsletter.
Michael Simon

Michael Simon

Macworld.com
Show Comments
Security Watch
Best NBN Plans
Best Mobile Plans

Brand Post

Most Popular Reviews

Latest News Articles

Resources

PCW Evaluation Team

Cate Bacon

Aruba Instant On AP11D

The strength of the Aruba Instant On AP11D is that the design and feature set support the modern, flexible, and mobile way of working.

Dr Prabigya Shiwakoti

Aruba Instant On AP11D

Aruba backs the AP11D up with a two-year warranty and 24/7 phone support.

Tom Pope

Dynabook Portégé X30L-G

Ultimately this laptop has achieved everything I would hope for in a laptop for work, while fitting that into a form factor and weight that is remarkable.

Tom Sellers

MSI P65

This smart laptop was enjoyable to use and great to work on – creating content was super simple.

Lolita Wang

MSI GT76

It really doesn’t get more “gaming laptop” than this.

Featured Content

Product Launch Showcase

Back to topHome

Don’t have an account? Sign up here

Don't have an account? Sign up now

Forgot password?