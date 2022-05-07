Apple’s 3-meter Thunderbolt 4 cable for AU$249 is the only game in town

If you want a 10-foot cable, start saving.

(Macworld.com) on

Apple gets a lot of flack from fans, haters, and everyone in-between for its prices on its cables. But in some instances, you don't have a choice but to get Apple's offering, like with its latest cable, a 3-meter (10-foot) Thunderbolt 4 Pro Cable. It sells for US$159 (AU$249) – yes, I heard you exclaim, It sells for WHAT?! all the way over in my San Francisco office–but it's the only cable of its kind.

The Pro Cable supports Thunderbolt 3 and 4 and USB 4 data transfers at a rate up to 40Gbps, and USB 2.1 Gen 2 rates of 10Gbps. It also does DisplayPort video output (HBR3) and charges up to 100W. It's a braided cable, which should help its durability and prevent it from catching itself into a tangled mess.

If you're sitting there reading all this thinking, WTF? Why do I need the dang thing? then you likely don't need the dang thing. You can use this cable to connect a Studio Display (which includes a 1-meter (3-foot) Thunderbolt 3 cable) or a Pro Display XDR (which includes a two-meter Thunderbolt 3 cable), but the type of user who will need this cable is probably in a production setting and needs to connect to an external device that's not close by, such as shared storage.

Apple's three-meter cable joins the company's 1.8-meter (6-foot) cable (US$129 / AU$199), and two-meter cables that you can find at other retailers, such as Mwave(US$57 / AU$92). As you can see, the prices widely vary, as do the quality and features. Cable Matters has a 10-meter Thunderbolt 3 cable for AU$59 on Amazon if you are willing to give most of the length and some of the Thunderbolt 4 advantages. But if you want speed and length, Apple has the market cornered.

Thunderbolt 4 Pro Cable (3 m)

Thunderbolt 4 Pro Cable (3 m)
MSRP: US$159 | AU$249
Best Prices Today: US$159 | AU$249 at Apple

Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.
Keep up with the latest tech news, reviews and previews by subscribing to the Good Gear Guide newsletter.
Roman Loyola

Roman Loyola

Macworld.com
Show Comments
Security Watch
Best NBN Plans
Best Mobile Plans

Brand Post

Most Popular Reviews

Latest News Articles

Resources

PCW Evaluation Team

Cate Bacon

Aruba Instant On AP11D

The strength of the Aruba Instant On AP11D is that the design and feature set support the modern, flexible, and mobile way of working.

Dr Prabigya Shiwakoti

Aruba Instant On AP11D

Aruba backs the AP11D up with a two-year warranty and 24/7 phone support.

Tom Pope

Dynabook Portégé X30L-G

Ultimately this laptop has achieved everything I would hope for in a laptop for work, while fitting that into a form factor and weight that is remarkable.

Tom Sellers

MSI P65

This smart laptop was enjoyable to use and great to work on – creating content was super simple.

Lolita Wang

MSI GT76

It really doesn’t get more “gaming laptop” than this.

Featured Content

Product Launch Showcase

Back to topHome

Don’t have an account? Sign up here

Don't have an account? Sign up now

Forgot password?