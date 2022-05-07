Macworld Podcast: The state of Siri

Macworld Podcast episode 791

(Macworld.com) on

Ten and a half years ago, Apple introduced Siri. Has much changed since then? We'll talk about the state of Apple's virtual assistant, along with some tips and tricks, in this episode of the Macworld podcast.

This is episode 791 with Jason Cross, Michael Simon, and Roman Loyola.

Get info

Here are a few links to get more information on the topics mentioned on the show.

Listen to episode 791

Listen on Amazon Music

Amazon

How to subscribe to the Macworld Podcast

You can subscribe to the Macworld Podcast—or leave us a review!—right here in the Podcasts app. Or you can point your favorite podcast-savvy RSS reader at: http://feeds.soundcloud.com/users/58576458-macworld/tracks

The Macworld Podcast is also available on Spotify or on Amazon Music.

To find previous episodes, visit Macworld's podcast page or our home on Soundcloud.

Roman Loyola

Roman Loyola

Macworld.com
