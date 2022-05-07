Best password managers for Mac

body>

You probably have a lots of online accounts, and in order to remember your login details you are quite likely to reuse those same few passwords over and over again. It's perfectly understandable, but definitely not safe.

We know that it's important to use an original password for each account and update them on a regular basis, but it can be a Herculean task trying to retain that information in our heads. This is made even more challenging with different sites requiring specific mixtures of characters: this one demands at least two symbols and no capitals, while that one requires a mixture of cases and a minimum length.

That's where password manager apps come in. They allow users to create one master password, after which the app takes care of logging into all other accounts. Having only a single login to remember? That sounds good to us.

How password managers work

The idea of password managers is to simplify the way you access your various accounts. Instead of having to memorize multiple complex passwords for each of the services you use you need only recall one password and then the password manager will automatically fill in the required details for you.

The managers also offer various other features. For example, they can generate random, highly secure passwords for your accounts, they can warn you if your password has been compromised, and some can advise you about existing insecure passwords and support your efforts to update them.

Obviously, security is a high priority—as the manager apps have the virtual keys to your kingdom—which is why all of the options listed below use high-grade encryption to protect your details.

Many also feature digital wallets so your bank details can be safely stored and then used to make purchases online without having to root around in your pocket or bag for the card number and expiry date.

These services don't usually come for free, but many offer trials so you can see if it's the solution for you. After that you'll need to pay a small monthly fee, but we think that's a price worth paying for only having to keep one password in your brain.

Of course, Apple does have a password manager in macOS (and iOS and iPadOS) in the form of iCloud Keychain. It will even generate secure passwords and enter them for you automatically, all while storing them securely away from hackers and generally naughty people. iCloud Keychain is incredibly useful, but it's a bit basic and lacks some of the features offered by other password managers.

So, if you want to stay safe without having to recall hundreds of passwords, but want more control and features than you get from Apple's free offering, here's some of the best alternatives available on the Mac.

We also look at the best iPhone password managers in a separate article. And for more ways to keep your data safe be sure to also read our Best Mac security tips article.