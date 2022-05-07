How to set per-app Accessibility controls in iOS and iPadOS

body>

People with low vision or other issues reading text and viewing objects on a screen benefit enormously from iOS and iPadOS's Accessibility features. They're also useful for everyone who finds the defaults for text and buttons that Apple set or that appear in apps to not fit within their range of visual acuity.

Apple has a little-used feature that can enhance Accessibility that's likely overlooked by most users: Per-App Settings. Go to Settings Accessibility Per-App Settings whether or not you have turned on any Accessibility features.

If you have enabled Accessibility options, such as a larger text size or higher contrast, you can override those changes for a particular app. Apple makes text, button shape, labels, transparency, contrast, color differentiation, and inversion available, as well as control over motion, video auto-playing, and cross-fades.

Per-app Accessibility settings let you enable features for specific apps or override your global Accessibility settings. Per-app Accessibility settings let you enable features for specific apps or override your global Accessibility settings.

So if you have bumped up the text size, but one of your apps can't resize correctly with those settings, add it to Per-App Settings and reduce the text size so you can continue to use the appâ€”although with less visual comfort. (You can also write the developer and let them know with screen captures what's wrong.)

With no Accessibility options turned on, you can enable them in specific apps using the same setting. Say the buttons or functions of buttons are hard to read in an app? Turn on Button Shapes and Labels and see if that helps.

Accessibility is for everyone, and this out-of-the-way feature helps demonstrate that principle.

Ask Mac 911

We've compiled a list of the questions we get asked most frequently, along with answers and links to columns: read our super FAQ to see if your question is covered. If not, we're always looking for new problems to solve! Email yours to mac911@macworld.com, including screen captures as appropriate and whether you want your full name used. Not every question will be answered, we don't reply to email, and we cannot provide direct troubleshooting advice.