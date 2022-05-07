How to set per-app Accessibility controls in iOS and iPadOS

Accessibility features can be a boon but may break some apps. You can set exceptions and overrides.

(Macworld.com) on

body>

People with low vision or other issues reading text and viewing objects on a screen benefit enormously from iOS and iPadOS's Accessibility features. They're also useful for everyone who finds the defaults for text and buttons that Apple set or that appear in apps to not fit within their range of visual acuity.

Apple has a little-used feature that can enhance Accessibility that's likely overlooked by most users: Per-App Settings. Go to Settings Accessibility Per-App Settings whether or not you have turned on any Accessibility features.

If you have enabled Accessibility options, such as a larger text size or higher contrast, you can override those changes for a particular app. Apple makes text, button shape, labels, transparency, contrast, color differentiation, and inversion available, as well as control over motion, video auto-playing, and cross-fades.

Per-app Accessibility settings let you enable features for specific apps or override your global Accessibility settings.

So if you have bumped up the text size, but one of your apps can't resize correctly with those settings, add it to Per-App Settings and reduce the text size so you can continue to use the appâ€”although with less visual comfort. (You can also write the developer and let them know with screen captures what's wrong.)

With no Accessibility options turned on, you can enable them in specific apps using the same setting. Say the buttons or functions of buttons are hard to read in an app? Turn on Button Shapes and Labels and see if that helps.

Accessibility is for everyone, and this out-of-the-way feature helps demonstrate that principle.

Ask Mac 911

We've compiled a list of the questions we get asked most frequently, along with answers and links to columns: read our super FAQ to see if your question is covered. If not, we're always looking for new problems to solve! Email yours to mac911@macworld.com, including screen captures as appropriate and whether you want your full name used. Not every question will be answered, we don't reply to email, and we cannot provide direct troubleshooting advice.

Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.
Keep up with the latest tech news, reviews and previews by subscribing to the Good Gear Guide newsletter.

Glenn Fleishman

Macworld.com
Show Comments
Security Watch
Best NBN Plans
Best Mobile Plans

Brand Post

Most Popular Reviews

Latest News Articles

Resources

PCW Evaluation Team

Cate Bacon

Aruba Instant On AP11D

The strength of the Aruba Instant On AP11D is that the design and feature set support the modern, flexible, and mobile way of working.

Dr Prabigya Shiwakoti

Aruba Instant On AP11D

Aruba backs the AP11D up with a two-year warranty and 24/7 phone support.

Tom Pope

Dynabook Portégé X30L-G

Ultimately this laptop has achieved everything I would hope for in a laptop for work, while fitting that into a form factor and weight that is remarkable.

Tom Sellers

MSI P65

This smart laptop was enjoyable to use and great to work on – creating content was super simple.

Lolita Wang

MSI GT76

It really doesn’t get more “gaming laptop” than this.

Featured Content

Product Launch Showcase

Back to topHome

Don’t have an account? Sign up here

Don't have an account? Sign up now

Forgot password?