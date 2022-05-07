Bizarre iOS bug swaps out Spotify for Apple Music in the iPhone dock

Apple is aware and reportedly working on a fix.

(Macworld.com) on

body>

File this one under O for odd: Due to either a bug or an overzealous engineer, Apple Music is replacing Spotify and other apps in the iPhone dock, whether you choose to put it there or not.

According to numerous reports, the iOS 15.4.1 issue is easy to replicate: When you download Apple Music onto your iPhone from the App Store, it automatically replaces one of the apps that are already in the dock, including Spotify, Twitter, and Safari. As first spotted by Kevin Archer on Twitter, the bug appears to primarily target third-party music apps.

There are also reports that Apple Music is taking over as the default music app, but that's a more difficult bug to quantify since Apple doesn't actually let users manually select default apps. Siri is supposed to ask if you want to select a default app after the first few musical requests but that's somewhat random.

Apple reports that it is aware of the issue and working on a fix, and it's hard to believe this was purposeful. Apple is fighting several regulatory battles over the preferential treatment of its own apps, and this action would be a bold gambit that basically undermines the whole App Store argument.

The bug only affects placement of the app in the dock and doesn't delete or disable any other music services on the phone. Still, it's a weird and concerning bug that Apple will likely address quickly, possible in iOS 15.5 or even sooner with an iOS 15.4.2 update.

Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.
Keep up with the latest tech news, reviews and previews by subscribing to the Good Gear Guide newsletter.
Michael Simon

Michael Simon

Macworld.com
Show Comments
Security Watch
Best NBN Plans
Best Mobile Plans

Brand Post

Most Popular Reviews

Latest News Articles

Resources

PCW Evaluation Team

Cate Bacon

Aruba Instant On AP11D

The strength of the Aruba Instant On AP11D is that the design and feature set support the modern, flexible, and mobile way of working.

Dr Prabigya Shiwakoti

Aruba Instant On AP11D

Aruba backs the AP11D up with a two-year warranty and 24/7 phone support.

Tom Pope

Dynabook Portégé X30L-G

Ultimately this laptop has achieved everything I would hope for in a laptop for work, while fitting that into a form factor and weight that is remarkable.

Tom Sellers

MSI P65

This smart laptop was enjoyable to use and great to work on – creating content was super simple.

Lolita Wang

MSI GT76

It really doesn’t get more “gaming laptop” than this.

Featured Content

Product Launch Showcase

Back to topHome

Don’t have an account? Sign up here

Don't have an account? Sign up now

Forgot password?