Best Aussie Click Frenzy mobile and Internet plan deals

Get in quick to save on your mobile and Internet plans

Credit: Dreamstime: Tanaonte

Click Frenzy is currently under way with mobile and Internet providers offering early EOFY deals on selected products. This Click Frenzy you'll find discounts on prepaid SIMs, bonus data, and even a few deals on new mobile handsets. Here's our pick of best on offer:

Mobile plan deals

Optus - Savings on selected handsets (Offers end midnight 26th May 2022)

Samsung Galaxy S22 - AU$200.16 off the RRP of AU$1,248.48

iPhone 11 - AU$430 off the RRP of AU$848.88

Samsung A13 - AU$310.32 off the RRP of AU$328.32

Optus is also offering its $30 prepaid SIM for $10

Vodafone - Bonus data deal (Offer ends 30th May 2022)

Vodafone is offering an extra 70GB bonus mobile data on the $40/10GB Lite Plan (Amounts to 80GB data all up)

Amaysim - Discounts on selected mobile plans (Offers end 30th June 2022)

$12 Unlimited Plan - first renewal free

$30 Unlimited Plan - $15 off the first 3 renewals

$120/60GB Long Expiry Plan - $21 off the first renewal

Boost Mobile - Prepaid SIM sale (Offer ends 30th May 2022)

$40 SIM for $15 (60 percent off)

Internet plan deals

Aussie Broadband - Save AU$120 (AU$20 off for 6 months) on nbn 100 and above plans (Offers end 30th June 2022)

The plans included in the offer are:

nbn 100/20

nbn 100/40

nbn 250/25

nbn 250/100

nbn 1000

Origin Broadband - Save up to AU$320 on Internet plans when you bundle with an energy plan (Offers end 6th June 2022)

The plans included in this offer are:

nbn25

nbn50

nbn100

nbn250

nbn1000







