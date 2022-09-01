Apple issues second August Boot Camp update for Intel-based Macs

Version 6.1.19 of Boot Camp includes security updates and an update to the Precision Touchpad driver.

(Macworld.com) on

Credit: Dreamstime

Apple has released an update to Boot Camp, which allows Intel-based Macs to run Windows. Version 6.1.19 of Boot Camp includes security updates and an update to the Precision Touchpad driver. With the Precision Touchpad, Windows users can use multitouch gestures on a Mac's trackpad.

To install the update, launch Windows in Boot Camp, and run the Apple Software Update app. The new drivers will then be installed.

The 6.1.19 update comes after Apple released Boot Camp 6.1.16 a little over a week ago. Apple included WiFi WPA3 support and a Bluetooth fix for a sleep/hibernation problem in that update.

Boot Camp is a major feature but it does not work with Macs that use Apple's M-series processors, which may make some users hesitate when it comes to buying a new Mac. 

M-Series Macs can run Windows through virtualisation software, such as Parallels, but it can run only Windows for ARM, and Microsoft does not officially support Apple's M-Series chips because it has a exclusivity deal with Qualcomm, which makes ARM-based PCs.

Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.

Tags Appleintel

Keep up with the latest tech news, reviews and previews by subscribing to the Good Gear Guide newsletter.
Roman Loyola

Roman Loyola

Macworld.com
Show Comments
Security Watch
Best NBN Plans
Best Mobile Plans

Brand Post

Most Popular Reviews

Latest News Articles

Resources

PCW Evaluation Team

Cate Bacon

Aruba Instant On AP11D

The strength of the Aruba Instant On AP11D is that the design and feature set support the modern, flexible, and mobile way of working.

Dr Prabigya Shiwakoti

Aruba Instant On AP11D

Aruba backs the AP11D up with a two-year warranty and 24/7 phone support.

Tom Pope

Dynabook Portégé X30L-G

Ultimately this laptop has achieved everything I would hope for in a laptop for work, while fitting that into a form factor and weight that is remarkable.

Tom Sellers

MSI P65

This smart laptop was enjoyable to use and great to work on – creating content was super simple.

Lolita Wang

MSI GT76

It really doesn’t get more “gaming laptop” than this.

Featured Content

Product Launch Showcase

Back to topHome

Don’t have an account? Sign up here

Don't have an account? Sign up now

Forgot password?