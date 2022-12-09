Judge approves Apple’s massive MacBook keyboard lawsuit payout

Firm's $50m settlement could net users $395 if they bought a MacBook between 2015 and 2019.

(Macworld.com) on

Credit: Dreamstime

The US$50 million settlement to a class-action lawsuit agreed by Apple back in July has been given preliminary approval by a federal judge in California, according to Law360 (via MacTrast), with around US$33 million of that assigned to class members. Users who have suffered with faulty MacBook keyboards can now look forward to a payout of up to US$395.

The suit focused on the much-maligned butterfly keyboards used on MacBook models in the last decade. Users complained that the keys tended to become stuck, unresponsive, or broken, and could be prevented from working correctly by tiny amounts of dust and debris.

Apple apologised to the small number of users [who] are having issues with their third-generation butterfly keyboard and then phased out the design from 2019, offering replacement keyboards for free via its Keyboard Service Program.

A class-action lawsuit subsequently contended that Apple knew and concealed the keyboards' failure-prone design, and sought economic injury and aggregate damages. Apple has not admitted wrongdoing, but did agree this summer to pay out a total of US$50 million to those affected (and their attorneys).

The settlement covers MacBook, MacBook Air, and most MacBook Pro models purchased between 2015 and 2019 in California, Florida, Illinois, Michigan, New Jersey, New York, and Washington. Lawyers predict maximum payouts of US$395 to those who replaced multiple keyboards, US$125 if you replaced one keyboard, and US$50 for just keycaps.

If you signed up for a butterfly keyboard replacement a class notice should find its way to you later this month, but it may be worth contacting the law firms involved for further information: Girard Sharp LLP and Chimicles Schwartz Kriner Donaldson-Smith LLP. Alternatively, you will soon be able to find relevant info at KeyboardSettlement.com.

Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.

Tags Applemacbook

Keep up with the latest tech news, reviews and previews by subscribing to the Good Gear Guide newsletter.
David Price

David Price

Macworld.com
Show Comments
Security Watch
Best NBN Plans
Best Mobile Plans

Brand Post

Most Popular Reviews

Latest News Articles

Resources

PCW Evaluation Team

Cate Bacon

Aruba Instant On AP11D

The strength of the Aruba Instant On AP11D is that the design and feature set support the modern, flexible, and mobile way of working.

Dr Prabigya Shiwakoti

Aruba Instant On AP11D

Aruba backs the AP11D up with a two-year warranty and 24/7 phone support.

Tom Pope

Dynabook Portégé X30L-G

Ultimately this laptop has achieved everything I would hope for in a laptop for work, while fitting that into a form factor and weight that is remarkable.

Tom Sellers

MSI P65

This smart laptop was enjoyable to use and great to work on – creating content was super simple.

Lolita Wang

MSI GT76

It really doesn’t get more “gaming laptop” than this.

Featured Content

Product Launch Showcase

Back to topHome

Don’t have an account? Sign up here

Don't have an account? Sign up now

Forgot password?