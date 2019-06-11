Top 10 Things to Consider When Buying a Monitor

Buying a monitor can be a confusing process, especially when it comes to business-focussed options. There are many models at wildly different prices and all of them excel in some areas while compromising in others.

On the one hand you’ve got gaming monitors which are designed to display fast-moving objects as smoothly and clearly as possible. However, this technology is an unnecessary expense for office users.

Design-focused monitors can produce stunning colour accuracy but are very expensive thanks to the involvement of cherry-picked top class panels, and extensive colour calibration to deliver the colour accuracy that’s required for precise content creation work – not something that is needed for all office members. On the other hand, you should also steer clear of cheap, base-model monitors too.

An office monitor needs to work reliably day-in and day-out while offering an image that is crisp and clear enough to keep workers focused on the task at hand without fatiguing their eyes. They also need features that make them as productive as possible and connectivity options that don’t hinder their output.

Here are the top 10 things to consider when purchasing a monitor.

1. USB-C

One of the greatest innovations in business computing is USB-C. Many of the latest business laptops eschew a cluttered array of connectivity ports in order to reduce complexity, chassis bulk and improve appearance. USB-C ports are small, incredibly versatile and have such high bandwidth they can simultaneously connect with most modern peripherals. While it is capable of transmitting Ultra-High Definition signal, some can even power a notebook or miniPC. The new Asus 27-inch BE279CLB business monitor has USB-C at its foundation for display, power, and data transfer, making it a great choice for day-to-day business use and hot-desking.

2. Web Conferencing



Web conferencing is a fundamental business requirement and ensuring workers have access to a webcam regardless of their device is almost mandatory. As a result, Asus has created the 24-inch BE24DQLB monitor which features a top-mounted, Full HD webcam that swivels +-90 degrees and tilts 35 degrees up or 5 degrees down. The webcam also supports facial recognition, whereby the camera would be automatically turned off when you are away from your screen to make sure the web conference is private and secured. It also sports a directional, digital microphone array that filters out background noise while ensuring all conversations are as clear as possible and recognised by Cortana and Alexa. Asus has also added a special miniPC mount kit on the stand where a discreet, space-saving, mini PC can be mounted allowing the BE24DQLB to be used as a standalone Web-conferencing workstation if required.

3. Speakers

The BE24DQLB features built-in speakers so that (multiple) viewers can listen to on-screen multimedia content and web-conferencing participants can all hear what’s being said. Asus has sensibly included physical buttons on the bezel to independently control all the features so there’s no need to scramble around in the on-screen settings. This additionally allows the user to connect to Skype at the press of a button.

4. Connectivity



All business monitors should support a full array of connectivity options including HDMI, DisplayPort, D-Sub plus audio-in and earphone jacks in order to guarantee any permanent or visiting worker can easily connect to a monitor. Both of Asus’ new business monitors cater for all of these connections. Furthermore, multiple BE279CLB can be combined and used at once (with a single input source) by daisy-chaining with DisplayPort cables.

5. Eye Fatigue and Comfort

Blue light can be tiring for eyes and hinder work so look for units with blue-light filtering plus flicker-free technology. Asus’ Eye Care monitors have this built-in and it’s been certified by imaging-specialists, TÜV Rheinland, to ensure maximum eye comfort for workers.

6. Generous Stand Movement

Having monitor stands that allow generous amounts of screen movement is very useful in an office environment. Some workers need to work in portrait mode while many will need to be able to manipulate the screen to show colleagues what’s on it. A generous height adjustment is essential for good posture. VESA compatibility allows for installation on wall mounts and armatures and they can be used to create single displays out of multiple monitors. The new Asus business monitors offer extremely-generous screen positioning features with up to 150mm height adjustment, +/- 90 degree swivel, -5/+35 degree tilt and a full, 90 degree pivot. The stands also work with the Asus MKT01 mini PC mount at the rear.

7. Light Sensor

Office lighting changes throughout the day but workers rarely change their monitor brightness to match it. Asus has addressed this by installing ambient light sensors into its BE279CLB business monitor. They automate the dimming process and help make extended viewing more comfortable. Asus Splendid technology also offers easy access to further screen optimisation – based upon the application or the environment – through viewing modes such as Scenery, Movies, Games, Night Viewing, Reading and Dark Room.

8. Image Quality

Even the most spreadsheet-addicted workplace will probably need employees to work with images and videos. Picture quality has traditionally been a low priority for some business monitors with colours looking poor and inconsistent depending on viewing angles. Such issues can vary in impact – they can be a minor annoyance or seriously affect the quality of a presentation due poor colour performance or imperceptible chart-shading differences. Asus business monitors use the IPS screen technology and have wide, 178 degree viewing angles. Colours look realistic and accurate in pictures, graphs and videos no matter the angle from which they are viewed.

9. USB Hub

USB is essential for connectivity but in a world that now regards massive media files the norm, rapid transfer speeds are a must. Waiting 20 minutes for a 50GB file transfer is no longer acceptable. And with fewer and fewer ports on laptops, the requirement for additional USB ports (which may simply be used for charging a phone) is greater than ever. Asus BE279CLB business monitor come with built-in USB 3.0 hubs and PD (Power Delivery) support, which simplifies the complexity of modern computer cabling down to one single cable.



10. Energy Efficiency



Office monitors tend to be bought in bulk and they can collectively consume a lot of electricity. Ensuring they are Energy Star compliant doesn’t just save on electricity costs – it’s good for a company’s carbon footprint too.

Conclusion

Whatever your business monitor requirements, Asus has you covered with its new USB-C-centric BE279CLB and Web-conference-friendly BE24DQLB. Both offer all the essential office features that will ensure staff are able to focus on the task at hand without getting distracted, frustrated or fatigued by poor-quality and connectivity issues. And in the unlikely case of imperfection with its panel, all Asus business monitors have a three-year Perfect Pixel warranty with pick-up-and-return service. The help is one simple call away. If you’d like to know more about using them in your organisation, check out the Asus BE279CLB and the Asus BE24DQLB.