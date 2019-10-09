How to maintain a secure backup of your iPhone data

Credit: DearMob

The Apple iPhone is a feature-laden, highly capable device that meets the needs of the majority of owners but when it comes to data management its operating system can be both confusing and time consuming.

PC World previously commented on Apple’s iOS, “There seem to be apps and files and data everywhere and getting your head around it can be difficult – and that’s where the DearMob iPhone Manager app comes in.” A full-featured free trial of the DearMob iPhone Manager is available for download on the official website - https://www.5kplayer.com/iphone-manager/.

The DearMob solution is both fast and powerful and offers three main benefits for iPhone users:

1) Backup and restore is pain-free

Statistics show that consumers are backing up with greater diligence than ever, but at the same time, they are also losing more data through accidental deletion and other errors.[2] These findings initially seem contradictory, but the reality is that backups are a pain for many consumers, particularly given how many devices they now have. With comprehensive backup processes being so convoluted, consumers tend to “cut corners,” leading to an environment where there are data “blind spots” of content that they have overlooked for backup.



As anybody who has tried to backup an iPhone knows, Apple’s own backup service tries to force you into an all-or-nothing approach to backup. Trying to work around that can be annoying. DearMob solves this issue by allowing people to make a secure backup of iPhone data with a few clicks. Broken down, the backup and restore features include:

- Complete backup

DearMob iPhone Manager allows users to fully back up iPhone data without relying on iTunes or iCloud at any stage. It offers an easier way to backup and restore files and data from old iPhones to new iPhones.

- No risk of data erasing



DearMob allows for what is known as “incremental backups,” meaning that previous data is not erased when a new backup is made. Systems that do write over previous backups can too easily lead to data accidentally being deleted from the backups as well, and lost irretrievably. DearMob sidesteps that issue and enables you to transfer everything from iPhone to iPhone without missing important data.

- Powerful encryption

It is also vitally important that backups are secure – both to ensure data can’t be accessed by targeting the backup, and it is the same as it was at the time of backing up. DearMob’s solution integrates robust data encryption as part of the backup process. These backups can be password-protected for additional security.

2) DearMob puts iPhone data management in the hands of the user

Through DearMob, users can manually manage music, videos, and photos, as selectively as they like. The precise classification of data that DearMob facilities makes it easy to find and manage files (and categories) that you want. Users can classify, rename, edit, delete, encrypt, merge duplicated content, create ringtones from audio files, use the iPhone as a flash drive, bulk install and uninstall apps, and more.

3) DearMob is fast and efficient

Apple recently announced the iPhone 11. A key feature is a powerful dual-lens camera that will capture four times more scene in every photo, making it ideal for landscape photos – and making the photos themselves bigger in size. Coupled with 4K video recording at up to 60fps, people with the latest generations of iPhone are capable of creating data at a truly astounding rate. This is great for capturing memories in a high definition to be enjoyed for generations into the future, but also results in file sizes large enough to be painful when it comes to backing them up through conventional channels. DearMob allows users to transfer 1000 high definition photos in a minute, without risk of the software freezing.











Why does this all matter?



A psychological study in the UK a few years ago found the idea of losing a phone is almost as stressful as the idea of a terrorist attack. That sounds dramatic, but many phones carry the user’s banking details, critical emails and a host of personal memories. That convenience ensures it’s a big part of daily life.

It's stressful to lose your phone or have it damaged or stolen, particularly when some users don’t regularly backup their data. Many iPhone users pay for iCloud data under the assumption that by paying for that, they no longer need to worry about data backups, but this is not always the case. As one report states: “Apple aggressively promotes iCloud to its customers as a way to securely store information, photos and other vital data, leading to a false sense of security that all of your data is safe from harm. It isn’t.”

It’s essential to maintain a proper and organised backup of your iPhone data, in addition to the iCloud access that you pay for. Having an easy-to-use, fast and frustration-free solution such as DearMob is one of the best ways to ensure backing up doesn’t become a chore that doesn’t get done.

Read on to find out more about DearMob iPhone Manager.













