Shining a light on creativity

MSI has long pushed the boundaries of invention with its ever-evolving range of laptops but it has now pulled off a world first with the new MSI Creative 17.

The leading technology manufacturer has won the race to deliver the first miniLED display on a laptop. But what does that really mean apart from an extremely bright screen with 1000 nits of brightness when required, and extremely low black levels? The MSI Creator 17, as the name suggests, is aimed at content creators, whether they be designers, illustrators, photographers, animators, or gamers. That’s a highly competitive market in which Apple’s MacBook Pro 16 is one of the leaders. What the fuss is all about is detail and clarity – both are crucial in the ever-expanding world of high-definition resolution (HDR) where contrast in light and dark areas when processing an image or video is key.

Creator 17 is the first laptop to meet HDR 1000 standards, supporting 100 per cent DCI-P3 colour gamut with 4K (3840 x 2160) HDR and precise Delta-E < 2 accuracy.

What this means is better, bolder, richer colour. Photographers and designers have long embraced sRGB, the world’s default colour space. It is the standard for all content and covers the default Windows system colour and the majority of the websites on the internet. However, despite becoming ever more sophisticated, technology still doesn’t allow us to capture all the colours in the real world.

DCI-P3 takes us a step closer and is rapidly becoming the global default colour system. It is simply a step up from sRGB. Introduced by Digital Cinema Initiatives (DCI) to cover the colour range of cinema , DCI-P3 offers 25 per cent more colour space than sRGB. It offers greater depth, textures and true-to-life images and videos. This is enhanced on the MSI Creative 17 by the MiniLED display which, by using smaller LEDs as a backlight, offers not only better control of light and dark but 240 local dimming zones, an extraordinary figure for a 17-inch monitor.

Of course, there is a lot more to providing the perfect laptop for content creators than just an ultra-bright, high resolution, screen that can also be taken outside in the sun and still be visible unlike the majority of screens where light and reflection make working outside almost impossible unless it is in a shaded area. Most importantly, the MSI Creative 17 offers a full set of high performance I/0 ports. They include: two USB-C ports including one Thunderbolt 3, two USB Type-A ports, a microSD (UHS-III) slot, HDMI 2.0, and separate headphone and microphone inputs. Thunderbolt 3 offers connectivity with state-of-the-art speed and versatility, supporting up to 40Gbps bandwidth and can expand the vision (up to 8K) through matrix displays (1+3, each supporting HDR 10) to improve productivity, while the UHS-III high speed card reader means high quality videos can be transferred at speeds of up to 624 MB/s.

Talking about speed – and let’s include grunt – the MSI Creator 17 is driven by the latest 10th Generation Intel Core i7 Comet Lake H processor that delivers rapid performance with its 8 cores/16 threads. On top of that there’s a NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2070 SUPER Max-Q graphics card powered by the award-winning NVIDIA Turing architecture and with a superfast GPU. That means the Creator 17 is up to any task whether it be graphic design, video-editing or 3D rendering.

The Creator Center takes optimisation to the next level with easily adjustable system modes and resources that fit a wide of scenarios and needs.

The MSI Creative 17 is also tested and optimised to run Adobe software including Photoshop, Premiere Pro, Illustrator and more. And it’s secure. That’s vital. It has an IR Camera which means users can sign in with either face or fingerprint using Windows Hello. That means you can login up to three times faster and more securely than if you were using a password.

But what about battery life? After all, a fast, smart, can-do-anything content creation laptop that runs out of juice in 30 minutes just doesn’t cut it. No problems here. The Creator 17 runs for up to seven hours and its power delivery function quickly charges the laptop up to three times faster with up to 100 Watts power-in.

Finally, it looks good. No flashing lights, chunky bits and blunt edges. Sleek, grey, smart, and professional. The perfect laptop for the creative community.

To learn more, visit MSI and to check out their EOFY deals, click here.