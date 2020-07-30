Imou

Based on the 20-year expertise in the video surveillance industry, Imou dedicates itself to bringing complete peace of mind to users anytime and anywhere.

Since its establishment, Imou has achieved significant technological breakthroughs and been recognized by users worldwide. With its cutting-edge technologies and intelligent products, Imou is
ready to build a simple, secure and smart life for everyone.

Imou: At home with security

Modern living is all about functionality and security for everybody from the very young to the very old. With Imou anybody can enjoy smart life – the solution is at their fingertips.

Families living in the 21st century are facing ever-increasing pressures and demands as people deal with new challenges associated with ongoing rapid changes in the workplace and society. More than ever, the family home has become the focus of daily life for every family member – from the youngest child to the oldest grandparent. It is important then that family living is made as easy and safe as possible.

Imou has a simple motto: Smarter, simpler – your home is just a tap away. And it really is. The focus of this global company, now developing a significant presence in Australia, is peace of mind for users no matter where they are, no matter the time of day. Its stated mission is: To create moments of happiness with intelligence, internet and Internet of Things (IoT). That sounds all well and good but, of course, such ambition needs to be backed up with solutions that deliver exactly what a family needs to make their home both smart and secure.

Imou has this covered, delivering a 3-in-1 system encompassing Imou Cloud, smart devices and intelligent technologies to IoT users. These comprehensive smart solutions are designed for today’s home and fit a wide variety of scenarios. The open Cloud platform allows third-party integration. This makes Imou perfect for building smart IoT ecosystems that focus on safety, security and accessibility and fit individual household needs. Its products work with Google Assistant, Alexa and third party brands.

Imou Cloud

Imou Cloud has 14 Cloud servers deployed around the world including, locally, in Sydney, three in the US and individual servers in Brazil, Ireland, Germany, Russia, Turkmenistan, India, Singapore, Vietnam, and South Korea. There are more than 25 million devices, 10 million registered users and three million monthly active users on Imou Cloud which is home to more than four petabytes of videos.

So what makes Imou different to any other company working in this area? Simply, 20 years of expertise in the video surveillance industry and a deep investment in and development of artificial intelligence (AI) technology that provides innovative products to meet its users’ needs.

Imou claims that through cutting-edge technology and intelligent products, it is ready to build that simple, secure, smart life for everybody.

Ranger IQ

The company has the smart home covered outdoors and in with a broad range of products. They include the Cell Pro, Bullet and Floodlight Cam for outdoor monitoring; Ranger IQ – its award-winning, world-first, Artificial Internet of Things (AIoT) 2 home security camera, and Cue 2 for indoor monitoring; the Imou smart alarm system; smart lighting and home automation products; and the Imou doorbell and smart lock for smart access. These products all meet the relevant industry and data protect standards. The Ranger IQ uses image processing technology to quickly find human targets in images and then sends a notification to the user’s smartphone. The 100 per cent wire-free Cell Pro security system is powered by a rechargeable battery and connected by Wi-Fi, so it can be placed anywhere. The IP65 weatherproof design makes it easy to keep an eye on the family home, inside or out.

That can, however, seem like a lot of switches, seeing eyes, and products to monitor! No problem. The Imou Life App allows users to stream live video, play recorded clips, easily arm and disarm the home system, and stay aware of what’s happening anytime, anywhere.

Functionality includes video playback, two-way talk, real-time video, instant alerts, video sharing and auto-cruise. And the App is available for Apple Windows and Google Play.

All of this adds up to security and peace of mind. But it isn’t an idle boast. Imou’s wire free, AI-based technology delivers starlight night vision, object recognition, no false alarm, AI human detection, full colour night vision, vehicle number plate recognition, camera repeater tech and active deterrence.

Users can put a security wrap around their property so that whether they are at home or away it is being watched 24 hours a day both indoors and out.

Click here to find out more about Imou's security solutions.

IDG staff

