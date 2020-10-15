MSI moves into business laptops

Credit: MSI

MSI has entered the business and lifestyle market with a new series of laptops it’s calling Lifestyle Essential and Power on the Go.

The high-performance laptops are geared towards creators and professional designers and

range from the bottom end Modern 14 and 15 which retail for $999 and $1099,

respectively, to the top-end Prestige 14 which is available in two variations with prices

running from $2199 to $2699.

There is also a pink Prestige 14 which ranges in price from $1999 to $2299 depending on the

model and is also available in white.

The new laptops come in a variety of configurations with the highest-rated featuring a 10 th

Gen Intel i7 [Comet Lake] processor.

MSI says the two models in the Modern Series are smarter than the average laptop. “Robust

performance, instant wake function, responsiveness and long battery life all help it to

accomplish an advanced level of efficiency and better mobility. The Modern Series combines

the utility of a laptop with the convenience of a tablet to accommodate the different ways

people work.”

On paper the series looks good with Windows 10 Home/Windows 10 Pro, NVIDIA

GeForce MX250 2GB GDDR5 (A10RB) and Intel UHD Graphics (A10M). The laptops weigh in

at 1.6kg and are a slim 15.9mm.

The 52Whr battery provides up to nine hours on-the-go usage time and the devices are well

connected with three USB-A ports and one USB-C port. There is also an HDMI output and a

micro SD card reader.

The top-end Prestige laptops are mean beasts with all that i7 Comet Lake power available

(depending on configuration) to drive them through whatever use the owner has in mind.

High-end graphics creation, photo-editing in Adobe Photoshop and Lightroom, 4K video

work in Adobe Premiere Pro, coding and programming in Visual Basic and smooth-time

rendering with Sketchup, the Prestige can handle it all.

And the MSI’s Cooler Boost 3 technology, with two dedicated fans and three heat pipes,

ensures no matter how hard the Modern series is pushed it should stay cool.

Screen options include a 14-inch, 4K UHD (3840 x 2160), AdobeRGB color gamut thin bezel

display or a 14-inch Full HD (1920 x 1080), close to 100 per cent RGB, IPS-Level thin bezel

display.

Paired with multiple Thunderbolt 3 ports, the Prestige Series supports power delivery which

allows rapid power-up and the use of multiple displays. Alternately, USB-C ports can also be

used for charging and connecting several devices. The MicroSD slot ensures fast data

transfer when needed.

And for those who want to standout wherever they go there is the pink Prestige 14. It’s

unmissable and offers similar configurations to those available for the Carbon gray version

although there is no 4K display option.

Best of all these new high-powered devices don’t come in at the heavy end of the scale.

Measuring 319 x 215 x 15.9mm, the Prestige laptops weigh just 1.29kg. Battery life is rated

at 10 hours.

There is also one final offering from MSI that is going to appeal to gamers – a limited edition

gaming laptop for Marvel’s Avengers, and Star Wars fans! The latest generation, GE66

Dragonshield limited edition comes with all-new chassis, but a never-before-seen limited

edition has also been revealed alongside the standard version.

It takes its style from the exterior paint job and etching of an aggressive and performant

space ship. The limited edition is the result of design collaboration between MSI and digital

artist, Colie Wertz, who has contributed to concept art and modelling in films such as Star

Wars Prequels, Transformers, Iron Man, Captain America: Civil War, RogueOne: A Star Wars

Story, and Bumblebee. It bundles with limited edition mousepad, Dragonshield spaceship,

concept collections, gaming mouse, signed booklet, and poster.

The MSI Lifestyle Essential and Power on the Go laptops are on sale until November 1, 2020,

online and at popular technology retailers: for more details visit MSI.



For more details on the GE66 Dragonshield limied edition click here.