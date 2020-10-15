MSI moves into business laptops

MSI has entered the business and lifestyle market with a new series of laptops it’s calling Lifestyle Essential and Power on the Go.
The high-performance laptops are geared towards creators and professional designers and
range from the bottom end Modern 14 and 15 which retail for $999 and $1099,
respectively, to the top-end Prestige 14 which is available in two variations with prices
running from $2199 to $2699.
There is also a pink Prestige 14 which ranges in price from $1999 to $2299 depending on the
model and is also available in white.
The new laptops come in a variety of configurations with the highest-rated featuring a 10 th
Gen Intel i7 [Comet Lake] processor.
MSI says the two models in the Modern Series are smarter than the average laptop. “Robust
performance, instant wake function, responsiveness and long battery life all help it to
accomplish an advanced level of efficiency and better mobility. The Modern Series combines
the utility of a laptop with the convenience of a tablet to accommodate the different ways
people work.”
On paper the series looks good with Windows 10 Home/Windows 10 Pro, NVIDIA
GeForce MX250 2GB GDDR5 (A10RB) and Intel UHD Graphics (A10M). The laptops weigh in
at 1.6kg and are a slim 15.9mm.
The 52Whr battery provides up to nine hours on-the-go usage time and the devices are well
connected with three USB-A ports and one USB-C port. There is also an HDMI output and a
micro SD card reader.
The top-end Prestige laptops are mean beasts with all that i7 Comet Lake power available
(depending on configuration) to drive them through whatever use the owner has in mind.
High-end graphics creation, photo-editing in Adobe Photoshop and Lightroom, 4K video
work in Adobe Premiere Pro, coding and programming in Visual Basic and smooth-time
rendering with Sketchup, the Prestige can handle it all.
And the MSI’s Cooler Boost 3 technology, with two dedicated fans and three heat pipes,
ensures no matter how hard the Modern series is pushed it should stay cool.
Screen options include a 14-inch, 4K UHD (3840 x 2160), AdobeRGB color gamut thin bezel
display or a 14-inch Full HD (1920 x 1080), close to 100 per cent RGB, IPS-Level thin bezel
display.
Paired with multiple Thunderbolt 3 ports, the Prestige Series supports power delivery which
allows rapid power-up and the use of multiple displays. Alternately, USB-C ports can also be
used for charging and connecting several devices. The MicroSD slot ensures fast data
transfer when needed.
And for those who want to standout wherever they go there is the pink Prestige 14. It’s
unmissable and offers similar configurations to those available for the Carbon gray version
although there is no 4K display option.
Best of all these new high-powered devices don’t come in at the heavy end of the scale.
Measuring 319 x 215 x 15.9mm, the Prestige laptops weigh just 1.29kg. Battery life is rated
at 10 hours.
There is also one final offering from MSI that is going to appeal to gamers – a limited edition
gaming laptop for Marvel’s Avengers, and Star Wars fans! The latest generation, GE66
Dragonshield limited edition comes with all-new chassis, but a never-before-seen limited
edition has also been revealed alongside the standard version.
It takes its style from the exterior paint job and etching of an aggressive and performant
space ship. The limited edition is the result of design collaboration between MSI and digital
artist, Colie Wertz, who has contributed to concept art and modelling in films such as Star
Wars Prequels, Transformers, Iron Man, Captain America: Civil War, RogueOne: A Star Wars
Story, and Bumblebee. It bundles with limited edition mousepad, Dragonshield spaceship,
concept collections, gaming mouse, signed booklet, and poster.
The MSI Lifestyle Essential and Power on the Go laptops are on sale until November 1, 2020,
online and at popular technology retailers: for more details visit MSI.
For more details on the GE66 Dragonshield limied edition click here.