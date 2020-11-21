MSI celebrates another accolade with special deals

Gaming laptop giant, MSI, has been named fourth in a global competition for the best laptop brand. This is yet another accolade for the company which has constantly held a significant share of the notebook market.

MSI was previously named best gaming laptop brand in 2018 by Laptop magazine and is a leader in the avant-garde devices sector with its Creator machines.

As a recognised all-rounder, MSI has a laptop to suit everybody whether it is one of its Lifestyle Essential and Power on the Go series targeted at creators and professional designers, or a top-end gaming machine.

New to the top-end gaming range is an exciting limited edition GE66 Dragonshield designed for Marvel’s Avengers and Star Wars fans.

The limited edition is the result of a design collaboration between MSI and digital artist, Colie Wertz, who has contributed to concept art and modelling in films such as the Star Wars prequels, Transformers, Iron Man, Captain America: Civil War, RogueOne: A Star Wars Story, and Bumblebee.

This exciting new machine comes with an all-new chassis and has a unique exterior paint job and etching in the style of a high-performance space ship.

For a limited time only this comes bundled for $4,799 with a limited edition mousepad, Dragonshield spaceship, concept collection, gaming mouse, signed booklet and poster.

And MSI has more good news for gamers, with special deals on all its gaming/Creator series from November 20, 2020, to January 3, 2021.

The top-end GE66/75 range sees prices on some devices such as the MSI GE66 Raider (10SGS-017AU) slashed by as much as $1400 from $5399 to $3999. This gaming beast comes tooled up with a 15.6-inch screen, 16GB DDR-2666, 1TB M.2 SSD slot (NVMe PCie Gen 3), Intel300Hz Core i7-10750H processor, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2080 Super with Max-Q design, 8GB GDDR6, Windows 10 Pro and two years warranty.

Holiday specials can be found across the whole gaming range. Whether it be the GL75/66 enthusiast machines ($2499-$3099), the GS66 portable mid-range gaming laptop ($3099-$5799) or the top end GS75s ($2999-$5599) there should be a machine to fit the needs of every gamer.

For those after a business or lifestyle laptop, MSI is also offering savings right now on its Modern and Prestige ranges.

These high-performance laptops range from the Modern 14 and 15 which retail for $999 and $1099, respectively, to the top end Prestige 14 which is available in two variations with prices running from $2199 to $2699. The Prestige 14 is also available in a fashionable shade of Pink, for those who like to make a statement ($1,999 - $2,299)

The Prestige series machines feature a 10th Gen Intel i7 Comet Lake processor (depending on configuration) which equip them for high-end graphic creation, photo-editing in Adobe Photoshop and Lightroom, 4K video work in Adobe Premiere Pro, coding and programming in Visual Basic and smooth-time rendering with Sketchup.

At the other end of the scale is the Modern Series which MSA claims to be smarter than the average laptop. “Robust performance, instant wake function, responsiveness and long battery life all help to accomplish an advanced level of efficiency and better mobility. The Modern Series combines the utility of laptop with the convenience of a tablet to accommodate the different ways people work.”

These laptops, which weigh in at 1.7kg and are a slim 15.9mm, feature Windows 10 Home/Windows 10 Pro, NVIDIA GeForce MX250 2GB GDDR5 (A10RB) ands Intel UHD Graphics (A10M). The 52Whr battery provides up to nine-hours on-the-go usage time and the devices are well-connected with three USB-A ports, oneUSB-C port, HDMI output and a micro SD card reader.

Finally, MSI has cut the price on its top end Creator laptops with the premium Creator 17 A10SGS-606AU reduced from $6899 to $5999, while the cheapest machine in the five-model range, the Creator 15 A10SFS-012AU is reduced from $4999 to $4499.

For more details on the GE66 Dragonshield limited edition drop into https://au.msi.com/Promotion/COLIEWMSIGE66Dragonshield/nb.

To grab a bargain on an MSI gaming or lifestyle and creative laptop visit https://au.msi.com/Promotion/massiveendyearsale20.