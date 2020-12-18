Merry Christmas: MSI slashes laptop prices

MSI is celebrating Christmas and New Year 2021 with special deals across its stellar range of high-performance laptops and gaming machines. The gaming giant is offering holiday specials on all its models whether it be the GE66/75, Gl75/65, GS66, GS75 gaming and professional laptops, its business and lifestyle laptops ­– the Prestige 14, Modern 14/15 or its top end Creator 17/15 devices. The deals celebrate another highly successful year for MSI which was recently named fourth in a global best laptop brand competition. It is yet another accolade for the company which has constantly held a significant share of the notebook market.



MSI was previously named best gaming laptop brand in 2018 by Laptop magazine and is recognised as a leader in the avant-garde devices sector with its Creator machines.

But MSI isn’t just a gaming machine innovator it has a laptop to suit everybody and its holiday sale gives buyers the chance to pick up a high-performance notebook for as little as $999.

The deals – which end on January 3, 2021 – start with the bottom end Modern 14 and 15 which are on sale for $999 and $1099 – saving $200 and $400, respectively, and extend to the top end Prestige 14 which is available in two variations with prices running from $1999 to $2699.

Want to make an impact wherever you go? Pick up a Pink Prestige 14 ($1999-$2299). It is available in white ($1999) as well.

The Prestige series machines come in a variety of configurations and feature a 10th Gen Intel i7 Comet Lake processor (depending on configuration) which makes them ideal for whatever use an owner has in mind, whether it be photo-editing in Adobe Photoshop and Lightroom, 4K video work in Adobe Premiere Pro, coding and programming in Visual Basic, smooth-time rendering with the Sketchup, and high-end graphics creation.

MSI calls its Modern Series a lifestyle essential and claims it is smarter than the average laptop. “Robust performance, instant wake function, responsiveness and long battery life all help to accomplish an advanced level of efficiency and better mobility. The Modern Series combines the utility of laptop with the convenience of a tablet to accommodate the different ways people work.”

These laptops, which weigh 1.7kg and are a slim 15.9mm, feature Windows 10 Home/Windows 10 Pro, NVIDIA GeForce MX250 2GB GDDR5 (A10RB) and Intel UHD Graphics (A10M). The 52Whr battery provides up to nine-hours on-the-go usage time and the devices have three USB-A ports, one USB-C port, an HDMI output and a micro SD card reader.

There are also some huge savings to be found on MSI’s best-of-class Creator 17/15 laptops. The premium creative device, the C17 A10SGS-606AU, drops $900 from $6899 to $5999 while the cheapest laptop in the five-model range, the C15 A10SFS-012AU is down $500 to $4499. The top-end GE66/75 range has some incredible bargains with prices on some models such as the MSI GE66 Raider (10SGS-017AU) slashed by as much as $1400 from $5399 to $3999. This gaming beast comes with a 15.6-inch screen, 16GB DDR-2666, 1TB M.2 SSD slot (NVMe PCie Gen 3), Intel300Hz Core i7-10750H processor, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2080 Super with Max-Q design, 8GB GDDR6, Windows 10 Pro and two years warranty.

And that’s just one of the stunning deals spread across the whole gaming range. Whether it be the GL75/66 enthusiast machines ($2499-$3099), the GS66 portable mid-range gaming laptop ($3099-$5799) or the top end GS75s ($2999-$5599) there is machine to fit the needs of every gamer. There is even $1400 off the top-end MSI GS75 (10SGS-481AU) bringing it down to $4499. No wonder MSI is recognised as a leader in the global laptop world.

Finally, there is MSI’s ultimate Christmas present – a limited edition gaming laptop for Marvel’s Avengers and Star Wars fans!

The latest generation GE66 Dragonshield limited edition comes with all-new chassis but a never-before-seen limited edition has also been revealed which takes its style from the exterior paint job and etching of an aggressive, high-performance, spaceship.

The limited edition is the result of a design collaboration between MSI and digital artist, Colie Wertz, who has contributed to concert art and modelling in films such as the Star Wars prequels, Transformers, Iron Man, Captain America: Civil War, RogueOne: A Star Wars Story, and Bumblebee.

It bundles with limited edition mousepad, Dragonshield spaceship, concept collection, gaming mouse, signed booklet and poster. RRP – for a limited time only: $4799

For more details on the GE66 Dragonshield limited edition drop into https://au.msi.com/Promotion/COLIEWMSIGE66Dragonshield/nb.

To grab a bargain on an MSI gaming or lifestyle and creative laptop visit http://msi.gm/GreatDeal