Enter the dragon with MSI new 2021 laptops

From hardcore gaming to everyday use, there’s a new MSI laptop for everybody

Credit: MSI Australia

MSI has roared into 2021, invoking the spirit of a legendary dragon and delivering a new range of laptops for both gaming and everyday use.

At an online event, MSIology – The Ultimate Shockwave, the gaming giant brought the ancient Babylonian Ishtar Gate back to life, summoned the dragon, Tiamat, the mother of all gods, and in honour of its great strength and power launched a special Tiamat edition of its new GE76 Raider laptop. The 11 divine creatures that can be seen on the Ishtar Gate are carved on its body. The delicate relief sculpture on the chassis symbolises the enchantment of the ancient mysterious power.

The GE76 Raider Dragon Edition Tiamat features the latest NVIDIA GeForce RTX 30 series graphics and Intel Core i9 Processor. MSI also announced Resizable BAR, the result of its tripartite collaboration with Intel and Nvidia. The company is first to the market with this unique technology which gives CPU complete access to GPU memory, boosting the frame-per-second rate by 5-10%. This releases the full potential of RTX 30 series MSI laptops. The result is uncompromised performance for gamers.

Nvidia vice-president/general manager GPU Products, Kaustubh Sanghani, said, “There are many exciting features in the GeForce RTX 30 Series for laptops. New 2nd generation RT Cores, 3rd generation Tensor Cores, and new SM in the Nvidia Ampere architecture deliver a huge leap in performance for all types of games and creative apps.”

Globally-known streamer and gamer, NukemDukem, praised the new GE76 Raider: “Thanks to MSI's superb laptop performance, 4K Ray Tracing is now possible. In combination with DLSS 2.0 technology, playing games like Watch Dogs Legion at 4K with high smooth frame rates is now possible when RTX is enabled. I can game for hours and hours on end knowing that I'll be enjoying a smooth and high fidelity gameplay experience especially AAA titles.”

Besides equipping its laptops with the latest technologies to optimise performance, MSI is also leading the way with internet connectivity. it is the first company to launch laptops that are compatible with Wi-Fi 6E which is capable of operating in the 6GHz band and offers faster data output for video streaming, VR and other wireless experiences.

Apart from the Tiamat Limited Edition, MSI also launched the GE76 raider with 17.3-inch display and a 15.6-inch version, the GE66 Raider. The GE76 has a fast 300Hz screen and is paired with the largest possible 99.9Whr battery that you can fit inside a laptop, offering higher levels of run time. Connectivity includes 2.5 gigabit ethernet, front facing speakers, and a 1080p webcam.

MSI has also launched two new high-performance laptops, the GP66 and GP76 Leopard. They are equipped with the latest Intel Core i7 processors, a complete set of I/O ports, can handle complex engineering tasks smoothly, and support up to 8K display output, delivering high-resolution visual quality on a large-screen monitor.

MSI notebook department senior product marketing manager, Richenel Held, said, “The GP Leopard comes with GeForce RTX 3080 graphics. The seamless integration of the hardware and the software makes sure it can handle complex engineering tasks smoothly.”

MSI also unveiled the latest function of its MSI Creator Center, collaborating with Microsoft Azure Cloud to calculate user scenarios and optimize the system using AI for handling complex engineer tasks. While multitasking, the AI optimises the system automatically, maintaining the productivity of the device while eliminating the need for manual adjustments.

And there is more! MSI has introduced the thinnest 15.6-inch gaming laptop in the world, the ultraportable Stealth 15M. The company says it is the world’s first gaming laptop equipped with Intel 11th Gen H processors up to 5 GHz, together with RTX 30 series graphics. As for mainstream options, the ultra-thin and light GF Thin series is also upgraded with the new RTX 30 series.

Content creators are targeted with the Creator 15, which comes with new touchscreen display, an individually calibrated 4K True Pixel panel verified by Calman and a 100% Adobe RGB colour gamut, for the most true-to-life visual experience.

Finally, MSI revealed its CES 2021 award-winning products: – the stylish and slim GS76 Stealth; its latest business laptop, the Summit E15; the convertible laptop, Summit E16 Flip, from the business and productivity line; and the advanced stylus, MSI Pen.

Whether it be work or play, MSI has a laptop for you.

To pre-order one of the new Ampere range of laptops visit https://au.msi.com/Promotion/2021-RTX30-Gaming-laptops-PreOrderJBHIFI/nb by January 27, 2021.