MSI Summit Series offers peak performance and looks

Credit: MSI Australia

MSI is targeting even greater success in 2021 with its new Summit series 2-in-1 laptops. The MSI Summit E13 Flip Evo is already a Best of the CES 2021 winner while the MSI Summit E16 Flip convertible claimed a CES Innovation Award.

Unveiled at a special event, MSIology: Determined to Succeed in 2021, the new devices target the business user whether they are in the office or working remotely. MSI wants to provide the most flexible, mobile, versatile machines in this highly competitive market.

MSI Notebook product management director, Iris Chang, said at the launch, “As the famous author, Arthur C. Clarke, once said, any sufficiently advanced technology is equivalent to magic.”

The Summit series is MSI magic at work in the real world beginning with its impressive aesthetics featuring a giant golden ratio spiral.

But these new laptops aren’t just beautiful. They are also high-tech action machines. Users can choose the 13-inch E13 or the bigger-screen 16-inch E16, depending on their needs. When the display expands from 16:9 to 16:10, the visible area extends 10 per cent more, providing more room for information while scrolling less, further enhancing productivity.

As for the chassis, both laptops flip 360 degrees. The convertible design can be adapted to fit a variety of scenarios. For instance, it’s ideal for conferences and events where it can be used as a presenter monitor, for viewing conference materials as a tablet, and can be flipped to tent mode to become a whiteboard for note-taking during group discussion.

And the Summit series is a tough. Both machines are highly durable and made to last. When it comes to power, the Summit E13 Flip Evo is designed with the latest Intel Evo platform, equipped with the 11th Generation Intel Core i7 processor, which improves performance by 150 per cent, and Intel Iris Xe graphics that are 4.5 times faster than previous-generation UHD graphics.

MSI says it is also 10 per cent faster than similar 2-in-1 laptops. For people who work remotely, transfer speed is pivotal. The MSI Summit series is outfitted with PCIe Generation 4 SSD to provide twice the bandwidth. Compared to standard USB interfaces, Thunderbolt 4 delivers four times the output, allowing maximum data transmission speed while Wi-Fi 6E significantly improves network speed and performance.

To cope with the increasing video meeting trend, the new devices offer three-way privacy and protection through an indicator light, on/off hotkey, and physical switch on the side of the laptop.

A key feature aimed at the improving the user experience in both high-quality audio and video conference calls is the MSI Noise Reduction Cam which enables the webcam to restrain signal noise and produce quality images. And turn on noise cancellation to dissipate background noise for both speaker and microphone, and eliminate even the faintest background hum, allowing users to immerse in the ultimate quiet and professional meeting environment.

The Summit E16 Flip is the thinnest convertible laptop in the 16-inch 2-in-1 laptop market. It has all the features of the Summit E13 Flip Evo – including the 11th Gen. Intel Core i7 processor– plus it is equipped with the latest NVIDIA NVIDIA GeForce RTX 30 Mobile series graphics enabling it to handle heavy-computing work. It also features Dynamic Cooler Boost, MSI’s new thermal design. The system only produces 35dB sound even when the CPU is under full load.

The Summit Series laptops also have a couple of great accessories. The 2nd generation MSI Docking Station helps reduce all wires to just one and maximises productivity by connecting up to three external 4K UHD displays and centralizing multiple USB ports. It supports 100-watt full power delivery.

The MSI Pen uses the MPP 2.0 technology for stable transfer, has 4096 pressure levels and can be used as a remote controller to operate presentations and the whiteboard.

The MSI Summit E13 Flip Evo and Summit E16 Flip laptops offer outstanding performance, enterprise-grade security, and 20-hour battery life in a 360-degree flippable design.

Together with the new MSI Pen and the MSI Docking station, the new Summit series greatly enhances a user’s capability, business, and productivity. That’s magic.

For more information visit the Summit Series website.