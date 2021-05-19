Video screen recording made easy with VideoProc

Highly regarded video editing and conversion software, VideoProc, helps users post-process and reduce the file size of any video without quality loss. But that isn’t all it offers. VideoProc also has a built-in recorder that makes it easy to record desktop or iOS screens without restrictions on video length, and it also offers some premium features and tools for free.

VideoProc is ideal for recording game play, presentations, webinars, Skype calls, streaming video, and creating vlogging, screencasts, podcasts, software reviews and video instructions.



There really are endless possibilities using VideoProc’s built-in recorder including making a video tutorial to teach family, friends or YouTube visitors how to work with an app or specific software. It is ideal for gamers, sports lovers, educators and live enthusiasts.

Simple to use

Recording with VideoProc doesn’t require the user to be a full-time video editor or to own a computer powerful enough for professional-grade software solutions such as Final Cut X or Adobe Premiere Pro.

VideoProc offers three easy-to-use recording modes:



Record desktop/iOS screen with voiceover.

Record from webcam.

Or record both at the same time in Picture-in-Picture (PiP) mode.

Users can capture an entire screen or just a selected portion as required and draw, highlight any content, type, add texts, voiceover, images, arrows, and outlines, during recording. It also enables users to apply chroma key for webcam overlay, remove the background, and create a new virtual background for live recordings.

Watch the video below for an easy step-by-step tutorial on how to record your computer screen. You may also refer to the text guide:

Full suite of processing and editing tools

VideoProc provides solutions to process and edit recorded content. Clicking on the video button on the interface reveals features such as cut, trim, merge, crop, add watermark and subtitle.

A real benefit of using VideoProc is it makes available – for free – tools that are sometimes paid for extras in other programs. They include:

Flexible area: Capture full screen on Windows/Mac, or crop the window to capture a specific area. This is more stable with hardware acceleration.



Picture-in-Picture: Record both screen and webcam (widely used in recording tutorials), or record just screen, or just webcam.



Record with Audio: Record simultaneously with microphone and system sound, and grab an audience's attention with perfect audio.



Real-time recording: Press Ctrl + T to open paint tools during recording, draw eye-catching arrows, annotations, outlines and notes.



HD recording: Record in SD/HD quality and save footage in formats such as MP4, FLV, MOV, MKV, TS and more.



Green screen: Apply green screen/chroma key effect to remove webcam background, adding more fun and creativity to recordings.

What makes VideoProc stand out?

VideoProc takes full advantages of hardware acceleration to record gameplay and online videos, and creates small recording files. It minimises the CPU and GPU resources needed to record a screen and spares your computer so that it can perform multiple tasks simultaneously. Simply put, hardware acceleration allows VideoProc to edit, convert and resize video content faster and more efficiently. It is all about getting your computer to work smarter not harder.

It is important for users to note that while VideoProc does not cause performance issues such as lagged frames, black recording, distorted output, or skips in audio track, they can happen sometimes if you are using an older graphics card that is not quite capable of coping with high-quality video record tasks.

In particular, this may occur when trying to record a horsepower-consuming game you are playing such as Minecraft, Bad Company 2, BF3, GTA V, W3, and Mirror's Edge Catalyst, to name a few. Generally, larger resolution and frame rate are the culprit behind these issues.

To understand more about VideoProc's full hardware acceleration boosts and how they benefit you click here.

For the big picture on this outstanding video editor, converter and recorder, visit the VideoProc website and trial the software for free.



