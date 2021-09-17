VideoProc Vlogger – Vlog and Video Editing Made Easy

Credit: VideoProc

Sick and tired of needing a degree to edit video? The new VideoProc Vlogger will change your world. No more time-consuming freezes and hang-ups, intuitive and easy to understand editing tools and processes, VideoProc Vlogger is the best software for all beginner and hobbyist videographers and vloggers. And it’s free!

Despite being free, VideoProc Vlogger is fully-featured to ensure users can make impressive edits for everyday creativity, special moments or just fun. It’s friendly with low-end computers, makes 4K editing stable and smooth, and supports many media formats and codecs.

Download VideoProc Vlogger and see for yourself.







But what makes VideoProc Vlogger tick? The list of creative features is as extensive the collection of editing tools, and together they deliver a market leading fully featured editing platform.



Creative features fall into four categories: motion, speed, audio and colour.

There are 28 types of motion presets that apply basic camera effects while keyframes can be added to customise motion path. Camera movements available include zoom in/out, pan, tilt, dolly truck (move left or right), pedestal (move up or down), rotate, and dolly zoom. Dynamic cropping and reframing allows users to reframe clips to any aspect ratio while keeping moving individuals/objects in frame. Videos can also be resized to fit different social media while keeping moving individuals/objects in clips. Learn more about the motion editor in VideoProc Vlogger.

Credit: VideoProc

Visualised speed ramping allows users to easily control speed. You can choose from 14 built-in effects or drag the shape of Bezier Curve to manually control the rate of speed change. Variable speed effects are also easy to create. With automatic keyframe and Bezier interpolation also available, VideoProc Vlogger is perfect for editing videos shot by action cams and drones. See how to use the speed ramp in the software to create dynamic effects.



Credit: VideoProc

When it comes to audio, VideoProc Vlogger has a visualised audiogram for precise editing, a 10-band audio equaliser, three audio analysis and 12 built-in audio filters. Check how to make a beat sync video with the software.



Colour correcting and colour grading is simple. There are 93 built-in LUTS for quick colour editing and third-party LUTS can be imported. By adjusting colour temperature and tint, users can create a specific atmosphere for each video while individual colour ranges in the video can be fine-tuned using the HSL editor.

To sum up, VideoProc Vlogger offers the following key features:

Fully hardware accelerated 4K editing.

Intuitive and precise timeline editing.

Supports 999+ tracks in the timeline.

A high quality render engine.

Review your edit in real-time.

Auto save projects during editing.

Edit with shortcuts.

Most importantly, VideoProc Vlogger supports a wide range of native formats including video files from Apple devices, DSLR cameras, GoPro action cams, DJI drones, mobile phones, iFrame cameras, DVDs, recorders, H.265/HEVC, H.264/AVC, HDR (HDR 10, HLG, Dolby Vision 10 bit timeline preview), Apple ProRes, MP4, MOV, MKV, AVI and more. For full details check the technical specifications in the full user guide.

The tools for editing video, audio and colour, image and text are extraordinary for a free program. Here’s a quick rundown of the very best.

Editing video

VideoProc Vlogger offers an outstanding range of basic editing tools including: Cut/split, copy/paste, delete/ripple delete, rotate/flip; Scale, zoom in/out, crop/resize/change aspect ratio; Speed up/time-lapse, slow down/slow motion, reverse playback; Add text/title/subtitle, add credit titles/watermark, add BGM/sound effect, add background image/black bar; Remove image noise, remove fisheye/lens correction.

There are 61 built-in transitions and 50 built-in effects and filters with more to be added in the future.

Advanced editing tools include video and image overlay, green screen/chroma key, and advanced speed ramping and camera motion effects.

Editing audio

Getting the right sound for your videos is easy with VideoProc Vlogger’s full suite of audio editing tools that includes adjust volume, fade in/out, mute/detach audio, reduce background noise, record voiceover and change voice.

The audio equalizer has 14 built-in EQ effects and supports adjusting bass, mid-range or treble frequencies for customized EQ effects. There are 12 built-in audio filters and users can automatically analyse audio beat and silence audio segments.

Editing colour/image/text

The fully featured colour editing suite includes LUTs, HSL colour tuning, vignetting and sharpening. VideoProc Vlogger also has a full range of image editing tools and users can easily add images to video tracks or as an overlay – there are 23 blend modes available.

You can adjust fonts, size, colour, alignment, opacity, position/space, border and shadow and add text. Built-in text effects and the ability to blend text with videos to achieve creative effects round out the suite.

VideoProc Vlogger has arrived. Easy to use, fully-featured, capable of making all the edits you need to create brilliant videos, VideoProc Vlogger is the stunning new leader in free video and vlogging editing software.

Visit the home of VideoProc Vlogger and try it today.





