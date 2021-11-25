Why This Black Friday Is the Best Time To Grab A New Laptop Deal

See the entire list of MSI's Black Friday promotions.

With the ongoing disruptions to shipping and supply chains, the sooner you shop for the holiday season the better and on that note Black Friday is certainly one of the best times for all your purchases.

As noted by Bloomberg the supply chain crunch could ruin Christmas for retailers. “When the pandemic knocked the global economy down in early 2020, factories slowed output or closed. Turns out, that was the easy part. Re-starting has been much more difficult,” the report claimed. “The supply chain has been choked by so many events, such as the Suez Canal blockage, and market dynamics like labour shortages and the spike in transportation costs that it feels like there’s been one “black swan” event after another.”

Meanwhile, in Australia, an SMH report highlights the challenge local businesses face. “Competition tsar Rod Sims has warned consumers to start their Christmas shopping now to avoid disappointment amid a COVID-19 induced, global supply chain crunch that he says is being exacerbated by controversial hiring quotas within the powerful maritime union,” that report noted.

This is why MSI is positioning its Creator and Gaming series as the ideal seasonal purchase both as a gift and an opportunity to upgrade personal devices given its immediate availability at a steep discount this Black Friday. “As a world-leading tech computing company, MSI is committed to cutting-edge innovation and aesthetic design that not only fulfil customer needs across industries, but also create extraordinary experiences,” the company claimed.

“Whoever’s on your mind while scrolling through this gallery, the MSI provides some decent deals on the Creator/Gaming series the best gift ideas for friends until you’ve ticked everyone off your list. The price starts from $Aus999! That said, the holiday rush would be here before you know it, so getting your gifting done early this year to avoid shipping and manufacturing delays is definitely the move right now. “

The ideal feature set for creators and gamers

MSI has built these devices with the specific qualities that are needed to deliver both an ideal content creation and gaming experience, the company has claimed.



“The MSI Creator and Summit series delivers up to 8-core performance, giving users cross-generation power to satisfy their multitasking and pro-level task processing. It comes with the latest graphic card, which makes editing (up to 8K HDR RAW video), and working with extra-large 3D models, snappier than ever,” MSI noted. “Moreover, MSI Creator series has a fanatic option which is with Hiroshi Fujiwara Limited Edition Creator Z16 bundled with a limited edition sleeve bag, mouse, and mousepad, your fit will be compete anywhere you go.

“Aside from Creator series, the MSI Summit series provides deliver heavyweight performance and lightweight portability,” the MSI statement added. “It provides a long battery life of up to 20 hours and a 360-degree flip design to meet the function of ergonomics. Meanwhile, long-lasting battery and fast-charge technology adapts to the way the user works. These creator laptops are also offer incredible colour precision. The exclusive True Pixel display delivers true-to-life images with 4K/QHD+ resolution, 100% DCI-P3 colour gamut, factory-calibrated Delta-E <2 out of the box accuracy, True Color Technology, and Verified by CalMan.

“These are tools necessary for creative work, design, photo, and video editing.”

This line of computers from MSI runs on an 11th-generation Intel Core S-Series desktop, featuring architecture that has been designed to capitalise on the opportunity presented by AI, as well as enable higher quality display and graphics capabilities. With the Intel Turbo Boost Max Technology 3.0 (ITBM 3.0), users can gain further flexibility from the processors, while Thunderbolt 3, PCIe Gen4 SSD and a full size SD Express card reader allow for maximum data transfer speeds and bandwidth – all of which, MSI claims, are essential for the modern professional to work efficiently.

For the purposes of entertainment, the 11th-generation laptops have between 1080p and 4K on most 17-inch devices in the range. Backed by a RTX 30 graphics capability, MSI stated that these devices can deliver a 20Hx refresh rate and maintain a silken-smooth frame rate, regardless of the game being played.

“We have also updated some of our well-loved gaming series, including the GE Raider, GP Leopard and GS Stealth laptops,” MSI added. “Moreover, the new Pulse GL, Sword, and Katana GF visual images, designed by international graphic artists, round out the line-up.”

Bonus goodies for gifting

For those looking to make a gift of these devices, MSI has a couple of other bonuses up its sleeve to further sweeten the deal:

Credit: MSI

“There are few FREE bonus along with MSI holidays promotion. The first bonus is collaborated with the Italian design factory, Alessi, around the theme Live In Everyday Passion! Alessi aims to translate the search for the most advanced cultural, aesthetic, executive and functional quality into mass produced devices. Live in Everyday Passion, receive a limited ALESSI “ALESSANDRO M. – MSI” cork screw when purchasing selected MSI Creator Series/Business and Productivity series,” the company noted.

“And the second bonus is a free upgrade to Windows 11. With a fresh new feel and tools that make it easier to be efficient, it has what you need for whatever is next. The third bonus is to unleash your creative genius with Intel creator package. The last bonus one, is a Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy game redemption!”

All of these are while stocks last, so you may want to get in early.