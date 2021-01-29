PC World Reader Giveaway - Dynabook

We are finishing up this very unusual year of remote work. PC World and Dynabook are partnering together in December / January to offer one lucky PC World reader the chance to win their latest ultralight convertible laptop.

Weighing under 1 kilogram, Dynabook’s new Portégé X30W-J is the lightest 13.3-inch laptop in the world. This ultralight 2-in-1 convertible laptop means you can conveniently use it as a tablet for your personal needs and turn it into a business-class laptop for work.

One of the first Intel® Evo® Platforms, the Portégé X30W-J is powered by a quad-core 11th Gen Intel® Core™ processor delivering a massive performance boost and enhanced efficiency afforded by Intel’s all-new processor architecture. This allows the Portégé X30W-J to deliver boundary-breaking performance, remarkable responsiveness and long-lasting battery life (rated up to 16 hours). 

The Intel® Iris® Xe graphics engine offers unprecedented visual performance, immersive collaboration and enhanced content creation. The Portégé X30W-J comes with a 13.3-inch, 10-point touch-enabled IGZO display producing crisp and clear images. Streaming videos will be a better experience and serious gamers or professional creative designers will love the discrete-level graphics, providing them with a smoother visual experience.

This stylish Mystic Blue magnesium alloy design also features Corning® Gorilla® Glass NBT which is engineered to pass MIL-STD-810G standard testing methodologies for strength and durability. 

For the best in high-speed connectivity and fast data transfers, Dynabook’s Portégé X30W-J is equipped with Wi-Fi 6® (Gig+) and Thunderbolt™ 4 certified USB Type-C ports.  Whether it’s for work or play, this featherweight laptop is the ultimate balance in performance, practical functionality and weight.

Retailing from $2,099 (inc GST) - they are available to buy from a network of resellers or via www.anz.dynabook.com.

Enter Competition Here

Terms and Conditions

Back to top

Don’t have an account? Sign up here

Don't have an account? Sign up now

Forgot password?