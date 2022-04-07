PC World Reader Giveaway - StudioCanal

PC World Reader Giveaway with STUDIOCANAL

This month PC World is excited to be partnering with STUDIOCANAL on their release of THE UNBEARABLE WEIGHT OF MASSIVE TALENT in Australian cinemas April 21,

You could be one of twenty lucky winners to receive a double pass to see Nicolas Cage stars as NICOLAS CAGE in this action-comedy!

Creatively unfulfilled and facing financial ruin, the fictionalised version of Cage must accept a $1 million offer to attend the birthday of a super fan (Pascal). When things take a wildly dangerous turn, Cage is forced to live up to his own legend, channelling his most iconic and beloved on-screen characters in order to save himself and his loved ones. With a career built for this very moment, the Academy Award® winning iconic actor must take on the role of a lifetime: himself. In Cinemas April 21

Enter today for your chance to win!



