PC World Reader Giveaway STUDIOCANAL

PC World Reader Giveaway with STUDIOCANAL

This month PC World is excited to be partnering with STUDIOCANAL on their release of SPIRAL in Australian cinemas on May 13th.

You could be one of twenty lucky winners to receive a double pass to see SPIRAL: From the Book of Saw!

A sadistic mastermind unleashes a twisted form of justice in SPIRAL, the terrifying new chapter from the book of SAW. Working in the shadow of an esteemed police veteran (Samuel L. Jackson), brash Detective Ezekiel “Zeke” Banks (Chris Rock) and his rookie partner (Max Minghella) take charge of a grisly investigation into murders that are eerily reminiscent of the city’s gruesome past. Unwittingly entrapped in a deepening mystery, Zeke finds himself at the centre of the killer’s morbid game.

Enter today for your chance to win!



