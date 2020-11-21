World of Warships PC World Reader Giveaway

Set sail for epic naval warfare this month with World of Warships! Win your chance to plunge into the ultimate action-strategy naval experience with a beastly World of Warships rig courtesy of Wargaming and PLE Computers.

After an exciting year, Wargaming is announcing the return of Arpeggio of Blue Steel to World of Warships. To celebrate, we are partnering with PC world to give away a custom built World of Warships themed PC built by PLE Computers with the game preloaded to one lucky PC World reader. There are also an additional 50 World of Warships invite codes to be won.

Your new World of Warships PC is valued at AU $3138 and will include:

· AMD Ryzen 7 3700X CPU

· RX 5700XT GPU

· ASUS X570 Motherboard

· Corsair MP400 1TB NVMe PCIe M.2 SSD

· Gigabyte Aorus RGB 240 AIO Liquid Cooler

· All housed in an NZXT H510 Case

Invite codes include:

· 3 premium ships: Dreadnought, Aurora, Tachibana Lima

· 500 doubloons, 1,000,000 credits

· 7 days of premium WoWS account

About World of Warships

World of Warships is a free, historical, online combat PC game from Wargaming. With its massive fleet of most iconic war vessels, including four different ship classes and strategically designed environment, World of Warships provides the ultimate naval warfare gaming experience, suitable for everyone. Thanks to its largest collection of historically accurate ships available to play, World of Warships prides itself as a digital ship museum and a focal point for naval history enthusiasts. New thematic content and innovative game modes are being added on a regular basis, providing a diverse and exciting gameplay to its broad player base.