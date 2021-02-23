PC World Reader Giveaway Zero Latency VR

PC World Reader Giveaway with Zero Latency VR

Prepare to immerse yourself in a whole new world.

This month, PC World is excited to partner with Zero Latency VR. You and seven of your friends will have the chance to win tickets to this experience.



To celebrate the opening of its first Sydney venue, Zero Latency VR has prepared this unique giveaway in the February / March period.

One lucky winner in each of the following states: NSW, Victoria, Queensland and Western Australia; will have the chance to win.

Each winner from the named states are then able to invite seven (7) friends to take part in the free roam experience. You can be the heroes fighting off zombies in Undead Arena or choose another game from a wide selection.

Enter today!



