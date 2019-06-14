Reviewed by Taylor Carr

Graphic designer

4.00

On looks alone, I love the MSI PS63 laptop. It would fit perfectly in a handbag when I’m travelling to and from an office or freelance job – and that’s great because mobility is often a problem when it comes to many powerful laptops.



When I opened the box I was surprised at how thin the machine was. I was actually concerned about how fast it would be – it was so thin and light.



After turning the PS63 on, I was initially shocked by the fans which were quite loud but after a while they settled down and I got used to their constant sound. It’s honestly quieter than the sound emitted by fans in many other laptops.



I was pleasantly surprised by how fast the laptop turned on and ran straight out of the box. I was able to download my Adobe Creative Cloud apps (AI illustrator and Photoshop) and use them like I had been using the laptop for years. It was a surprise to see how quickly the PS63 opened and ran everything. Illustrator wasn’t slow at all and I was able to get my work done with ease.



The files I was working on while I was testing the laptop weren’t large so I opened a larger illustrator file – a 15 page PowerPoint slide presentation that my Mac laptop had struggled with. The PS63 was a bit fuzzy to begin with but after a while it handled the file very well and properly loaded everything.



I expected such a machine to have features that help designers or creators move and get things done quicker. This laptop certainly did. It has amazing display settings for different users such as gamers or RGB colour settings to help designers such as me. I have always been a Mac user, so I had to re learn how to use a Windows laptop. The PS63 made the transition back to Microsoft a breeze and didn’t take me long to work out my way around the laptop. It was an easy wonderful experience using the MSI PS63 for work.



I usually stick to using Illustrator and Photoshop straight out of Creative Cloud (CC) as everything is built into the CC hub that comes with the subscription, however, I did test out the creator centre for illustrator and it was a good experience. If Adobe Creative Cloud hub wasn’t such a great collective place for the apps I would definitely recommend it to full-time users.



The PS63’s display was immaculate. I love a laptop that has a very intense bright display. It makes designing and creating that much easier. I had the brightness level constantly ramped up and there was never a problem. Everything that this laptop had to handle, it handled. It opened any app very quickly, resulting in a faster work rate for me.



Being a Mac user it was difficult to get used to it for the first hour or so but once I got used to the keyboard and the track pad it just became flawless and effortless.



I really appreciated the larger trackpad on the PS63 which easy to use no matter my seating position including when doing casual work on a lounge or standing up. There was plenty of room on each side of the track pad for my hands without bumping it constantly. The wider keyboard made for an easier experience with the larger keys; it was easier to use the commands for faster designing.



Battery life was great. I ran illustrator all day and the laptop was still running at 7pm when I was packing it away for the day. The charging speed was much better than most of the laptops I've previously had. The slim charger was portable and easy to store in a draw so it doesn't clutter your work area.



The MSI PS63 is an amazing laptop and I would definitely consider buying one in the future. I highly recommend it freelance designers who are on the move constantly.