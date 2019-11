Get advanced, high-end features at an affordable price with this 4K PRO-UHD projector. With a display that reaches up to 500", you can enjoy the latest 4K content, with superior image quality and a high contrast ratio. Lining up the picture is effortless using lens shift, optical zoom and keystone correction. It's easy to set up, stream content and get sound with built-in speakers or Bluetooth.

