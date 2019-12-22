Alienware 610M gaming mouse review: Alienware-style

It’s a little more expensive than the other options but it’s rare to find a gaming mouse that so well embodies the pillars of the Alienware brand as this one does.

Should you buy the Alienware 610M gaming mouse?

Alienware’s 610M isn’t competitive on price but it does manage to make the most of the marks it goes for. If you’re looking for a solid mouse to pair up with an Alienware PC, it’s the obvious option. Even if you don’t, there’s still just enough that works about the Alienware 610M that it’s easy to recommend in spite of the price.

Price when reviewed

In Australia, you can score the Alienware 610M gaming mouse for approximately AU$182.

You can buy the Alienware 610M gaming mouse on Amazon here or through Dell here.



Alienware 610M gaming mouse full review

It’s been a few years since I last reviewed an Alienware-made gaming mouse and, pretty much from the moment you lay your hands upon it, the new Alienware 610M does everything it can to suggest that the Dell-owned gaming brand have learned a lot in that time.

The Alienware 610M is a wireless gaming mouse with an built-in thumb-rest, RGB lighting, a 16,000 DPI sensor, 40g acceleration, 2.4Ghz wireless connectivity and 350 hours of battery life. That last part is pretty cool and, if we’re exclusively talking about mice with this kind of high performance sensor, close to category leading (depending on whether you count Bluetooth-enabled wireless mice).

Credit: Alienware

The button layout on the Alienware 610M struck me as particularly clever. There’s a nub-like trigger nestled next to the scroll wheel that allows you to quickly and easily bump the DPI up or down plus a pair of programmable macro keys on the left side.

In terms of responsiveness, I came away mostly satisfied with what the Alienware 610M delivered. It didn’t thrill me in the same way as something like the Razer Viper Ultimate did but playing MOBAs like League of Legends and Overwatch with this thing was still a treat.

Razer just debuted their first 20K DPI mouse and I can’t help but wish for a version of this that lived up to the same standards.

Thumb-rests are always tricky but I came away mostly happy with the symmetrical supports hanging off the back of the Alienware 610M. They’re made of a softly-textured plastic with a ever-so-slight amount of give to it. Together, these provided more than adequate support for my wrist over longer play sessions.

Credit: Alienware

There’s four illumination zones on the Alienware 610M which can be customised using the Alienware Command Center. This is as easily said as done, although it does mean having to install yet another bit of peripheral software on your PC - which is going to annoy some users more than others.

There are a few details here that bugged me, like the choice to opt for Micro USB over USB Type-C and leave the option for Bluetooth connectivity off the table outright, but for the most part the Alienware 610M gets the things that matter about gaming mice right.

The Bottom Line

When I reviewed the previous AW958 gaming mouse, I came away with a sense that Alienware thought more about whether they could make a gaming mouse a certain way than whether they should.

By comparison, the Alienware 610M manages to find a deft balance between achieving the desired level of performance, feeling comfortable and looking distinct enough to stand out. It’s a little more expensive than the other options but it’s rare to find a gaming mouse that so well embodies the pillars of the Alienware brand as this one does.

Credit: Alienware

