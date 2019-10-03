BenQ Zowie S1 & S2 gaming mice (2019) review
Pros
- Plug-and-play, no strings attached
- Ergonomic design
Cons
- Feature-light
- A little expensive for what they offer
- Not terribly different from what Zowie usually sell
Bottom Line
In action, the Zowie S1 and S2 are incredibly comfortable and, if you’re on a budget, they’re easy to justify.
-
Price$ 119.00 (AUD)
Special Offers
Should I buy the BenQ Zowie S1 & S2?
Are you the kind of person who hates the software gimmicks and relentless RGB lighting that gaming peripheral brands use to justify higher and higher price-tags? Then the Zowie S1 and S2 might be for you. They’re far from feature rich and somewhat-plain to look at but they’re as plug-and-play as these things get.
In action, the Zowie S1 and S2 are incredibly comfortable and, if you’re on a budget, they’re easy to justify.
Price when reviewed
In Australia, you can score the Zowie S1 for approximately AU$119.
You can buy the Zowie S1 on Amazon here.
BenQ Zowie S1 & S2 full review
Where brands like Logitech and Razer have always looked to pack as much into their mice, BenQ's Zowie sub-brand has always been more concerned with strong fundamentals.
The new Zowie S1 and Zowie S2 both continue this trend. You won't find much in the way of fancy RGB lightning or customisable macro keys. The thing you will find is simplicity.
In a world where things like gaming mice and keyboards are often overly complicated, there's something to be said for a humble plug-and-play mouse like the Zowie S1 and S2.
In terms of specs, the Zowie S series comes in two sizes. The S2 is the larger option but each features a Pixart 3360 sensor. This isn’t quite as advanced as the 16K sensors you’ll find in the latest Logitech and Razer mice but it’s still pretty decent.
Both the Zowie S1 & S2 support DPIs of up to 3200 and report rates of up to 1000Hz. There’s a generous 2-meter cable and five buttons on each mouse, which are used to toggle between the above settings. In other words, all the essentials.
In some ways, there’s more to be said about what the Zowie S1 and Zowie S2 don’t have than what they do. Again, there’s no RGB lighting or customisable macro keys. This is obviously a downside if you want or expect those things out of a gaming mouse.
On the other hand, if having to install yet another piece of proprietary software is one of your biggest bugbears with modern gaming mice, this might be exactly what you want. The Zowie S1 and S2 ask very little of you but deliver a more than adequate performance in return.
They might not shout about it or glow in the night but they’re still feel more proficient in action than most cheap gaming mice do. Both Zowie mice weigh under 90gs, so they’re pretty lightweight. What’s more, there’s a subtle but compelling sense of ergonomics to them and plenty of smaller, almost-imperceptible curves that make them a comfortable fit in the palm of your hand.
Historically, I’ve always found that BenQ’s Zowie mice have been some of the most comfortable gaming mice on the market and the S1 and S2 do little to dispel or disperse that idea. They don’t really do anything that the previous or other Zowie-branded options can’t but they are consistent when it comes to the positives. On some level, the S1 and S2 are just preaching to the choir and you're damned if you expect them to be that different from the rest of the Zowie line-up. I'm honestly curious and would love to see a version of this product that's a little pricier but opts for more expensive materials and premium flourish.
The Bottom Line
Yes, the Zowie S1 and S2 lack the flair or features of some of the other options. Nevertheless, if you're after a simple and solid mouse that'll give you the performance you need with none of the fuss, BenQ’s latest are a smart and uncomplicated way to go.
Looking for something a little more expensive? Check out our guide to the best gaming mice here.
Join the newsletter!
- Comments
- Read User Reviews
Father’s Day Gift Guide
Brand Post
PC World Evaluation Team Review - MSI PS63
The MSI PS63 is an amazing laptop and I would definitely consider buying one in the future.
Most Popular Reviews
- 1 Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 (2019) review
- 2 Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ Australian review (2019)
- 3 Oppo Reno Z Australian review (2019)
- 4 Motorola One Vision Australian review (2019)
- 5 Sony WF-1000XM3 Australian review: Flair, finesse and form
Latest News Articles
- Logitech's new Pro X Mechanical Gaming Keyboard is compact and customisable
- Logitech's new mouse has a lot of buttons
- Blue's Yeti X is their first Logitech-integrated microphone
- HyperX show off their answer to the HyperFlux at Gamescom
- Seagate says cloud gaming isn't a threat
Resources
Business Centre
The latest business news, reviews, features and whitepapers
Online Shop
Visit our shop for the best deals on hot products
Videos
Watch our video news and reviews from around the world
Guides
Comprehensive buying guides, features, and step-by-step articles
PCW Evaluation Team
Tom Sellers
MSI P65
This smart laptop was enjoyable to use and great to work on – creating content was super simple.
Lolita Wang
MSI GT76
It really doesn’t get more “gaming laptop” than this.
Jack Jeffries
MSI GS75
As the Maserati or BMW of laptops, it would fit perfectly in the hands of a professional needing firepower under the hood, sophistication and class on the surface, and gaming prowess (sports mode if you will) in between.
Taylor Carr
MSI PS63
The MSI PS63 is an amazing laptop and I would definitely consider buying one in the future.
Christopher Low
Brother RJ-4230B
This small mobile printer is exactly what I need for invoicing and other jobs such as sending fellow tradesman details or step-by-step instructions that I can easily print off from my phone or the Web.
Aysha Strobbe
Microsoft Office 365/HP Spectre x360
Microsoft Office continues to make a student’s life that little bit easier by offering reliable, easy to use, time-saving functionality, while continuing to develop new features that further enhance what is already a formidable collection of applications
Featured Content
- Best true wireless earbuds: Jabra vs Sony vs Beats
- Hands-On: The Samsung Galaxy Fold is my new problematic fave
- Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ Australian review (2019)
- Everything you need to know about Smart TVs
- What's the difference between an Intel Core i3, i5 and i7?
- Laser vs. inkjet printers: which is better?