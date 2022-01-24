MacUpdater review: Take the tedium out of updating your apps
The simple app rests on top of a constantly updated database that lets it inform you of the newest versions of everything you use.
Pros
- Keeps your apps up to date
- You can configure automatic updates for apps lagging by version number
Cons
- It won't allow you to delete outdated apps from your scans
Bottom Line
MacUpdater's simple mission is to keep your apps up to date. That's a noble goal, as some of the worst security flaws and crashing behaviour appear in slightly older versions of software we use routinely. As such, it can save you a considerable amount of time.
-
Price$ 21.00 (AUD)
Price when reviewed
US$14.99 (AU$21) Standard Edition (single license); US$34.99 (AU$49) Pro Edition (family license); US$35 (AU$49) Business Edition (per seat); Free Edition (scanning only). Licences purchased inside the app, which can be downloaded here.
MacUpdater has a simple mission: keeping your apps up to date. That's a noble goal, as some of the worst security flaws and crashing behavior appear in slightly older versions of software we use routinely.
This Mac app scans your applications folders, checks the version of each app present, and consults its database. If your version is older, you can pick whether you're notified or the app simply gets automatically updated. It's as simple as that.
But what a relief that is. If you're like many Mac users, you have a rich history of installed apps and from dozens to hundreds of ones that aren't in the Mac App Store. Nearly every app I use has its own update system, many of them relying on Sparkle. Yet I have to launch and app and run through its individual update procedure to make it current. MacUpdater lets you scan your apps on a routine basis and on demand, and you can configure automatic updates for apps it finds are lagging by version number.
The interface differentiates between upgrades (a major release number), updates (a minor release), and manual upgrades and updates. It has different options for each. Where possible, MacUpdater downloads the latest version and installs it without intervention. If you need to step through an assistant or installer, enter your administrator password, or otherwise engage, you're alerted. You can optionally let MacUpdater securely store your administrator password to bypass entering each time it's called for.
Clicking the i info button to the next of each app reveals a wealth of information about the app and its developer, including any available notes about major updates. You can find out which upgrades you may want to purchase for a fee or download if free without having to visit many different web sites.
Beyond its core feature, you can pull a lot of information out of MacUpdater's scans. I found it useful to view a list of every app installed on my Mac as many are incredibly out of date or obsolete. The app offers optional app badging, available in MacUpdater Preferences Appearance, where you can enable symbols for characteristics like 32-bit only, Discontinued, or Intel only. These badges let you scan at a glance how up-to-date your apps are.
While you can't delete outdated apps from the list, you can Control-click and select Show in Finder. You can also choose Ignore This App. If you keep outdated apps or ones you want to ensure you're holding to specific versions that work for your purposes, you can identify them in the list or in the Ignores preferences tab. You can also create a list of included and excluded folders in the Scanning preferences tab.
There's one potentially risky aspect of automatically updating apps: if a developer's website becomes compromised or there's other jiggery-pokery, MacUpdater might be convinced to update to a Trojan horse version of an app. While it's unlikely to happen—only a handful of cases have occurred in the last decade—you can up the default security level set by MacUpdater in the Updating preferences tab.
Verify ‘Team ID' whenever possible is selected by default, a good way to bar some forms of fraudulent app insertion. But you can also enable signature checking before download, disable unencrypted web connections (select Disallow HTTP connections), warn of an unexpected checksum (which reveals a potential modification of the app), and more. These security checks are in addition to any performed by macOS when you attempt to launch the app, too.
MacUpdater requires macOS 10.4 Mojave or later. The free version lets you scan for updates, while a $14.99 personal (up to 4 Macs) or $34.99 household license (up to 7 Macs) provides full update features.
Don't spend valuable time staying to up to date when MacUpdater can update your apps for you.
MacUpdater, initially released in 2018, is among the newest utilities we've included in MacGems; this is the first time we've reviewed it.
Mac Gems highlights great nuggets of Mac software, apps that have a high utility, have a sharp focus on a limited set of problems to solve, and are generally developed by an individual or small company. With the strong resurgence of the Mac in recent years, we want to celebrate tools we use and that readers recommend to make the most of your macOS experience. Stay tuned for weekly updates, and send your suggestions to the Mac Gems Twitter feed (@macgems).
LaunchBar review: Control Mac apps with the power of thoughtLaunchBar puts apps, music, calculations, search, Google results, clipboards, and much of the Finder into a single versatile bar.
PCalc review: A simple adding app with a treasure trove of featuresIt's somewhere between nostalgia, a simulation, a vital tool for calculation, and tomfoolery.
Keyboard Maestro review: Conduct repetitive tasks on your Mac with easeIf you find yourself doing the same things over and over on your Mac's keyboard, you owe it to yourself to try Keyboard Maestro.
Join the newsletter!
- Comments
- Read User Reviews
Brand Post
Most Popular Reviews
- 1 HP Victus 16 review: This 16-inch gaming laptop delivers solid value
- 2 Motorola Edge 20 Fusion review: A mid-range smartphone with all-rounder performance
- 3 Beats Fit Pro review: Better than AirPods Pro
- 4 Acer Nitro 5 review: A big-screen RTX 3080 laptop with screaming value
- 5 iPhone 13 mini review: About as good as small phones get
Latest News Articles
- Apple Breakfast: Dreaming of spring iPhones and iPads
- The best HomeKit-compatible smart light bulbs
- Sorry switchers, Apple will give you a lot less for your Android trade-in now
- Apple now requires strict student verification to get education discounts
- Apple’s spring event comes into view with iPad, iPhone filings
Resources
Macworld
What's new, plus best mac-related tips
and tricks
Business Centre
The latest business news, reviews, features and whitepapers
Videos
Watch our video news and reviews from around the world
Guides
Comprehensive buying guides, features, and step-by-step articles
PCW Evaluation Team
Tom Pope
Dynabook Portégé X30L-G
Ultimately this laptop has achieved everything I would hope for in a laptop for work, while fitting that into a form factor and weight that is remarkable.
Tom Sellers
MSI P65
This smart laptop was enjoyable to use and great to work on – creating content was super simple.
Lolita Wang
MSI GT76
It really doesn’t get more “gaming laptop” than this.
Jack Jeffries
MSI GS75
As the Maserati or BMW of laptops, it would fit perfectly in the hands of a professional needing firepower under the hood, sophistication and class on the surface, and gaming prowess (sports mode if you will) in between.
Taylor Carr
MSI PS63
The MSI PS63 is an amazing laptop and I would definitely consider buying one in the future.
Christopher Low
Brother RJ-4230B
This small mobile printer is exactly what I need for invoicing and other jobs such as sending fellow tradesman details or step-by-step instructions that I can easily print off from my phone or the Web.
Featured Content
- The best Lenovo laptops
- Can 5G cause safety concerns in Australian airplanes?
- How to get the best deal on Samsung's new Galaxy S21 Fan Edition 5G phone
- Everything you need to know about Smart TVs
- What's the difference between an Intel Core i3, i5 and i7?
- Laser vs. inkjet printers: which is better?