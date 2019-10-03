Dyson Pure Cool Me (2019) review

With a sleek design, look and feel, the Dyson Pure Cool Me is exactly what you'd expect.

Should you buy the Dyson Cool Me?

If you're in the market for a more personal version of an air purifier, then you won't be disappointed with the Dyson Pure Cool Me. It's effortlessly easy to run and maintain.



Being priced at $499, it won't take you too much out of pocket, and even though Dyson says the filter can be replaced every 12 months that period of time is more of an estimate, depending on how heavily the unit is used on a daily basis.

In Australia, the Dyson Pure Cool Me is priced at AU$499. You can buy it from the following:

Dyson Pure Cool Me (2019) full review

Design

A sleek look and feel is what you normally expect among the Dyson product range - and the Dyson Pure Cool Me gets that "smartly designed" feel right.

The Pure Cool Me features an LCD display and through the remote it contains 10 fan settings and five set timer settings: 30 minutes, 1 hour, 2 hours, 4 hours and 8 hours. When engaged, this LCD screen acts also acts as a countdown timer to when the unit will automatically switch itself off.



You can also cancel the timer setting if you just want to leave it running indefinitely.

The Dyson Pure Cool me doesn’t take up too much desk space but it takes up enough space to draw attention from those around you. While testing this unit in my office, I attracted a bit of attention from my fellow colleagues curious to know what this big half-shaped dome unit sitting on my desk was.

The small remote control device that magnetically attaches to the unit - perfect for people who follow any sort of Marie Kondo organising tips. Everything has a place.

My often-stuffy workplace - thanks to the constant malfunction of our building’s air-conditioning - made for the perfect environment to testing Dyson’s first attempt at a ‘personal’ air purifier. I took it through its paces when it came to clearing up the air quality around me and it didn't disappoint at all.



Performance

Functionality is pretty straightforward. You plug it in, turn it on and away it blows. It didn’t take much effort to figure out how to turn it on and get the system working.



One slightly annoying thing about this design is that if you lose the remote, and hopefully you don’t, you really can’t control much of the unit’s functionality without it.

The unit itself only has the on/off button at the back, and if you press it down for a few seconds, it can change the fan speed, and the ability to change the direction of the air flow, but everything else like timer, and oscillation all need the remote control in order for you to adjust it. Although if you do manually switch it on from the back of the unit, it does remember your last setting.

Like the previous Dyson Pure Cool purifier, Pure Cool Me features an activated carbon and glass HEPA filter, which captures gasses and 99.95 per cent of pollutants in the air.



Additional filters can be replaced every 12 months at a cost of $99.



With the fan set at one - the Dyson Pure Cool Me is fairly whisper quiet, which is ideal for people with sensory issues or places where the noise factor needs to be minimal. The noise level does steadily increase as you turn up the fan speed. Raise things up to level ten, you certainly hear and feel the full force of the fan. So could my colleague who sits two meters behind me.



Being a personal air purifier, I’d comfortably set it at two and leave it in the upper-facing position, which creates a very gentle air flow. Dyson engineers have figured out a core flow technology feature where jets of air meet on a convex surface, and converge to create a high pressure core and deliver a precise stream of air.



After leaving the personal air purifier running for a decent 60 mins, the quality of air was definitely noticeable around my quarters, and the unit itself was also cool to touch, so you don’t have to be concerned about the device overheating on your desk. Just remember, it won’t purify an entire room, and only expels one cool temperature.



The Dyson Pure Cool Me offers 70-degrees of oscillation. You use the remote to pause it at the point you want it to blow at.



The only downside I can find about the product is the lack of a mobile app, which may pose a bit of a hindrance in a smart home environment.



The Bottom Line

The difference in air quality made possible by the Dyson Pure Cool Me greatly improved in my quarters of the office environment and I certainly recommend it to people who are after a more personal experience.



Whether it's in an office or at home, Dyson has hit a part of the market that will benefit the most from a personal air purifier. The lack of a mobile app is the only downside. However, it does leave room for Dyson to improve in the future.

