Ecovacs Deebot 8T AIVI review: Work Smarter Not Harder

Ecovacs Deebot 8T AIVI

  • Expert Rating

    3.75 / 5

Pros

  • Mopping capability
  • Good app

Cons

  • Being able to recognise objects doesn't always mean the Deebot can avoid them
  • Video Manager isn't super useful

Bottom Line

The Deebot 8T AIVI acquits itself well as a smarter kind of robot vacuum cleaner but it doesn’t make a tremendously compelling argument for why that’s better.

Would you buy this?

  • Price

    $ 1,299.00 (AUD)

All Features

Security Watch
Best NBN Plans
Best Mobile Plans

Brand Post

Most Popular Reviews

Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.

Latest News Articles

Resources

PCW Evaluation Team

Tom Pope

Dynabook Portégé X30L-G

Ultimately this laptop has achieved everything I would hope for in a laptop for work, while fitting that into a form factor and weight that is remarkable.

Ada Chan

Dynabook Portégé X30L-G

I highly recommend the Dynabook Portégé® X30L-G notebook for everyday business use, it is a benchmark setting notebook of its generation in the lightweight category.

Tom Sellers

MSI P65

This smart laptop was enjoyable to use and great to work on – creating content was super simple.

Lolita Wang

MSI GT76

It really doesn’t get more “gaming laptop” than this.

Jack Jeffries

MSI GS75

As the Maserati or BMW of laptops, it would fit perfectly in the hands of a professional needing firepower under the hood, sophistication and class on the surface, and gaming prowess (sports mode if you will) in between.

Taylor Carr

MSI PS63

The MSI PS63 is an amazing laptop and I would definitely consider buying one in the future.

Featured Content

Product Launch Showcase

Back to topHome

Don’t have an account? Sign up here

Don't have an account? Sign up now

Forgot password?