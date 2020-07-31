Ecovacs Deebot 8T AIVI review: Work Smarter Not Harder

Create at the speed of life
SanDisk Extreme Pro - Blazing-fast performance for professional grade videos and photos
The Deebot 8T AIVI acquits itself well as a smarter kind of robot vacuum cleaner but it doesn’t make a tremendously compelling argument for why that’s better.
Dynabook Portégé X30L-G
Ultimately this laptop has achieved everything I would hope for in a laptop for work, while fitting that into a form factor and weight that is remarkable.
MSI P65
This smart laptop was enjoyable to use and great to work on – creating content was super simple.
MSI GT76
It really doesn’t get more “gaming laptop” than this.
MSI GS75
As the Maserati or BMW of laptops, it would fit perfectly in the hands of a professional needing firepower under the hood, sophistication and class on the surface, and gaming prowess (sports mode if you will) in between.
MSI PS63
The MSI PS63 is an amazing laptop and I would definitely consider buying one in the future.