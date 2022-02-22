Eggtronic Laptop Power Bank review: Plenty of power in a svelte design
This portable battery pack looks as good as it performs.
Pros
- The display is actually useful
- Fabric covering is a nice touch
- Above-average efficiency
Cons
- Both USB ports should have the same charging speeds
Bottom Line
If you're looking for a power bank with multiple ports, a sleek design, fast charging capabilities, this is it.
-
PriceTBA (AUD)
Currently unavailable at Amazon
If you're looking for a power bank with multiple ports, a sleek design, and fast charging capabilities, this is it.
Eggtronic isn't a company I've heard a whole lot about, and if you visit the company's website, you're likely to come away as confused as I was the first time I visited it. More specifically, the website looks like a landing page for a company that manufacturers tech products for others. However, that's not the case. For the last few weeks, I've been testing the US$69.99 Eggtronic Laptop Power Bank and, well, I'm very happy with it.
Compared to the majority of power banks, which typically consist of black plastic housing with a power button and a few LED lights and some ports on one end, Eggtronic's design stands out. The Laptop Power Bank has a fabric covering on top and bottom, a small display on the top that shows the exact battery percentage, and three ports: two USB-A and one USB-C.
The USB-C port pulls double duty. You use it to charge the pack, and you can, of course, use it to charge your phone, laptop, or even a Nintendo Switch. The USB-C port supports charging at up to 20V/2.25A (45W) of output, and up to 20V/1.5A (30W) of input. The middle USB port supports up to 12V/1.5A (18W) of output, with the standard USB port offering the base charging speed of 5V/2.4A (12W) of output.
As part of my typical testing procedure, I connected the Eggtronic Laptop Battery Pack to an AVHzY USB Power Meter and allowed it to measure each port's output. The USB-C port triggered DCP 1.5A, QC 3.0, QC 2.0, Samsung 9V, and Huawei 9V. I was also able to successfully trigger the full Power Delivery output of 20V/2.25A.
The middle USB port triggered the same charging standards and capped out at its listed maximum output of 18W. Finally, the last USB port triggered Apple 2.4A, DCP 1.5A, and Samsung 5V.
I also used the AVHzY USB Power Meter to measure the total output capacity to calculate the efficiency of the 20,000mAh (74Wh) capacity. Over the course of a few hours, the pack used a total of 64.3734Wh, giving it an efficiency rating of 86.99 percent. The average efficiency of all the packs I've tested (well over 30 by now) is 83.44 percent—meaning the Eggtronic is slightly above average.
Charging the pack was speedy, going from empty to 100 percent in 2 hours and 40 minutes when charging at its full 30W max speed.
mentioned in this article
Mophie Powerstation XXL
Best Prices Today: US$59.99 at Amazon / AU$102 at Dick Smith
You can use all three ports on the Eggtronic to charge various devices at the same time, with a maximum output between the three of 63W. There isn't a power button on the pack. You plug in a device, it detects something is there, and starts charging. And, finally, the pack does support passthrough charging so you can charge the pack via the USB-C port while simultaneously charging another device via either standard USB port.
I really like the Eggtronic Laptop Power Bank. It's well designed, has plenty of power, and has above-average efficiency. If its efficiency had beat out the Mophie Powerstation XXL—our current top pick for best power bank—the Eggtronic would have replaced it.
