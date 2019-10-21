HyperX Cloud Alpha S (2019) review
Double down
Pros
- Comfortable to wear
- Dual-chambered audio sounds great
- 7.1 support is a great addition
Cons
- Adequate microphone
- More expensive than the first Alpha and not terribly different
Bottom Line
Even if the Cloud Alpha S no longer qualifies as the best cheap gaming headset, it’s still a pretty good gaming headset.
-
Price$ 229.00 (AUD)
Should I buy the HyperX Cloud Alpha S gaming headset?
If you’re happy with your current Cloud Alpha, there’s not a huge amount of improvements here to make the new Cloud Alpha S worth the upgrade. On the other hand, the Cloud Alpha S is definitely the superior of the two.
How could it not be? It’s got all the same strengths and more. However, it relies on a lot of the same design and tech where other brands have evolved in the years since its predecessor launched.
Still, if you’re a newcomer looking for a gaming headset that’s comfortable to wear, sounds good and doesn’t rely on too much third-party software, it’s a strong place to start your search.
Price when reviewed
In Australia, the HyperX Cloud Alpha S retails for AU$229.
HyperX Cloud Alpha S gaming headset full review
The Cloud Alpha S is definitely the superior headset over the original Cloud Alpha but it relies on a lot of the same design and tech where other brands have evolved in the years since its predecessor launched.
The most noticeable change here is the color-shift. The original Cloud Alpha went for crimson red. The new Cloud Alpha S goes in on ocean blue. Beyond the coat of paint, the other big addition that’s been made this time around is support for 7.1 surround sound via a USB-connected sound card.
Under the hood, the HyperX Cloud Alpha S boasts custom designed 50mm dual chamber drivers, a leatherette-stitched headband, detachable in-line microphone and support for basically every gaming platform out there.
For better or worse, HyperX haven’t messed with the formula too much here. If you’re expecting a little more, it might be time to take a look at some of the other options. However, if your original Cloud Alpha is getting a little old in the tooth, the addition of 7.1 surround sound might make this a natural replacement.
Even if the Cloud Alpha S no longer qualifies as the best cheap gaming headset, it’s still a pretty good gaming headset.
Price
In Australia, you can buy the HyperX Cloud Alpha S for AU$229 through the following retailers:
JB Hi-Fi
Amazon
Design & Build
The original Cloud Alpha was the set of HyperX headphones that made me fall in love with the brand. When it came to design, performance and - most importantly - pricing, the first Alpha swung way above its weight.
HyperX’s inevitable follow-up didn’t hit me quite as hard. Part of this is down to familiarity, part of this is down to having reviewed a LOT of gaming headsets since then (the best of which can be found here) and part of this is down to the slightly-higher price.
Still, the new HyperX Cloud Alpha S doesn’t mess too much with the blueprint. Like the name suggests, it’s more of a buffed version of its namesake than it is an outright successor.
The most immediately-noticeable change here is the color-shift. The original Cloud Alpha had a crimson-red aesthetic to it. The new Cloud Alpha S opts for a cooler ocean blue tone instead. Otherwise, the newer headset still hits most of the same beats. The HyperX Cloud Alpha S features custom designed 50mm dual chamber drivers, a leatherette-stitched headband, detachable in-line microphone and support for basically every gaming platform known to man.
Beyond the new look, the other big addition that’s been made this time around is support for 7.1 surround sound via a USB-connected sound card.
If you want to get that more immersive surround sound gaming experience, this is a great inclusion - and it’s something we actually wished that the original Cloud Alpha had, so it seems like HyperX are listening to feedback. The dongle itself also offers up shortcut buttons that allow you to privilege voice chat over in-game sound effects and vice-versa.
The other small change here is the addition of a set of bass sliders on each of the Cloud Alpha’s two earcups. As you might expect, these allow you to modify the bass on short notice - which can be neat in certain circumstances.
As with the first HyperX Cloud Alpha, the Cloud Alpha S also comes bundled with a soft fabric carry-case. This is a small inclusion but it does add a little bit of premium energy that helps separate the headset from the rest of the range.
For better or worse, HyperX haven’t messed with the formula too much here. If you’re expecting a little more, it might be time to take a look at some of the other options. However, if your original Cloud Alpha is getting a little old in the tooth, the addition of 7.1 surround sound might make this a natural replacement.
Features & Sound Quality
In my original review, I wrote that “If you think the hype around the dual-chambered design sounds good, let me tell you, the real thing sounds even better” and the Cloud Alpha’s signature design choice continues to pay dividends the second time around.
The HyperX Cloud Alpha S provides a comfortable and compellingly immersive gaming headset experience. I wouldn’t say it sounds exceptional enough to sate the appetite of audiophiles but, if you play a lot of PC games, you’ll probably have a more than good enough time with it.
The Cloud Alpha S has been my go-to gaming headset for the past few weeks and I’ve little to complain about. It’s a little heavy on the ears over time but it sounds fine in action, especially once you toggle on the 7.1 surround sound. Overwatch, John Wick Hex, Remnant: From The Ashes, Destiny 2: Shadowkeep and Apex Legends all sounded striking through the earcups on this thing. I wouldn’t say they sounded the best I’ve heard ever heard them but, for $229, they sounded more than adequate.
The one thing that the Cloud Alpha S doesn’t really bring to the table compared to some of the other options is RGB lightning. Some people may not care about this but if you’re someone who does and wants their headset to contribute to a larger visual orchestra of peripheral illumination tech, that’s definitely a downside to choosing this over something that can offer such integrations.
The flipside of this is that the Cloud Alpha S is relatively plug and play. You don’t have to worry about any third party software. You can just buy it and use it - which is easy to like.
The other thing that leaves a sour taste in my mouth is the absence of any real improvement to the mic quality on the HyperX Cloud Alpha S. Sure, it’s a perfectly fine gaming microphone. However, in a world where Logitech are now leveraging their partnership with Blue to provide significant improvements on this front, the Cloud Alpha S feels a little outgunned.
The Bottom Line
Although I do like it a fair amount, there are a few things I can’t shake when it comes to the HyperX Cloud Alpha S.
If you’re expecting a gaming headset that impresses you just as much as the original Cloud Alpha - like I was - you’re probably going to be a little disappointed. The small improvements and additions here only barely feel like they cover the difference in the price-tag.
The Cloud Alpha S is a better headset that the original but it's not a particularly different one.
Join the newsletter!
- Comments
- Read User Reviews
Brand Post
Most Popular Reviews
- 1 Google Nest Hub Max (2019) review
- 2 Plantronics BackBeat Pro 5100 (2019) review
- 3 Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 (2019) review
- 4 Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ Australian review (2019)
- 5 Oppo Reno Z Australian review (2019)
Latest News Articles
- Vale Google Home Mini, Hello Google Nest Mini
- Google revamp the Pixel Buds
- Microsoft go true wireless with Surface Earbuds
- Plantronics bolster their true wireless BackBeat lineup
- IFA 2019: Sony's new noise-cancelling headphones look colorful but familiar
Resources
Business Centre
The latest business news, reviews, features and whitepapers
Videos
Watch our video news and reviews from around the world
Guides
Comprehensive buying guides, features, and step-by-step articles
PCW Evaluation Team
Tom Sellers
MSI P65
This smart laptop was enjoyable to use and great to work on – creating content was super simple.
Lolita Wang
MSI GT76
It really doesn’t get more “gaming laptop” than this.
Jack Jeffries
MSI GS75
As the Maserati or BMW of laptops, it would fit perfectly in the hands of a professional needing firepower under the hood, sophistication and class on the surface, and gaming prowess (sports mode if you will) in between.
Taylor Carr
MSI PS63
The MSI PS63 is an amazing laptop and I would definitely consider buying one in the future.
Christopher Low
Brother RJ-4230B
This small mobile printer is exactly what I need for invoicing and other jobs such as sending fellow tradesman details or step-by-step instructions that I can easily print off from my phone or the Web.
Aysha Strobbe
Microsoft Office 365/HP Spectre x360
Microsoft Office continues to make a student’s life that little bit easier by offering reliable, easy to use, time-saving functionality, while continuing to develop new features that further enhance what is already a formidable collection of applications
Featured Content
- Best true wireless earbuds: Jabra vs Sony vs Beats
- The Pixel 4 has everything you expected (plus a killer price-tag)
- Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ Australian review (2019)
- Everything you need to know about Smart TVs
- What's the difference between an Intel Core i3, i5 and i7?
- Laser vs. inkjet printers: which is better?