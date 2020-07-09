Jabra Evolve2 85 review: Learning the right lessons

The Pitch

One of the things that separates Jabra from many other headphone audio brands is the way that they deftly swerve between the worlds of business and leisure. Their professionally minded-products learn plenty from their consumer-grade efforts and vice versa.

The Jabra Evolve2 85 headset embodies this trend to a tee. It’s a business-class headset with consumer-grade perks and smart design. What’s not to like?

Specs

Dimensions: 22.7x18.85x7.3cm

Weight: 286g

RGB: No

Active Noise Cancellation: Yes

Drivers: 40mm

Microphone: 4 Analog MEMS



Ports: USB Type-C, 3.5mm audio



Software: Jabra Direct, Jabra Sound+



Price when reviewed

In Australia, the Jabra Evolve2 85 is priced at AU$730.

Design and Performance

As the natural flagship of the brand’s latest range of enterprise headsets, the Evolve2 85 mimics much the best of Jabra's consumer-grade headsets -the Jabra Elite 85h - has to offer for across the fields of form and function.

Beyond the basics, the Jabra Evolve2 85 features both passive and digital-hybrid noise cancellation tech, a total of ten built-in microphones, 40mm drivers, a boom-mic arm, a 360-degree busy-light and a dedicated Microsoft Teams button. Other highlights here include one-touch voice assistant support, on-ear detection, integration with Jabra's various companion apps and wireless connectivity via either a USB or USB Type-C dongle.

Credit: Jabra

If anything, there’s a sense of completeness here that you won’t get in find consumer-orientated offerings. Rather than pitch itself as a specific kind fo customer, the Evolve2 85 features every port and connectivity you could want out of a noise-cancelling headset like this. It goes as broad as possible, with a USB Type-C and headphone jack perched alongside the Bluetooth button on the left ear cup.

Meanwhile, the right earcup on the Evolve2 85 plays host to the usual audio controls. There’s also a button used to toggle between the various noise cancellation settings and another one on the concealable microphone that allows for quick access to your smart assistant of choice.

Jabra says you'll get around 37 hours of usage out of a single charge - which is impressive and above the average for noise-cancellation headsets like this one. To help stretch that out, the Evolve2 85 also comes bundled with a unique stand-charger that makes topping it up feel just a little more elegant. I do wish that the stand double as a wireless receiver though. If I'm going to sacrifice a USB port for the Evolve2 85, then a



Credit: Jabra

Beyond the baseline capabilities of the thing, the biggest factor that stuck with me about the Evolve2 85 was just how comfortable it was to wear - even and especially over longer sessions.



It should go without saying that the Evolve2 85 isn't quite as well suited to stuff like gaming or watching video content as something more dedicated but for everyday comms and work situations, it's a perfect fit.



That being said, when used with a PC or tablet, the headset would sometimes only play the audio of a single application at a time. This made multitasking a little trickier than I expected. You can get around this by using the headset as a wired one but that feels like it defeats the point.

The Bottom Line

In a world where business-grade headsets often com across as disposal, the Jabra Evolve2 85 feels like a genuine breath of fresh air. Regardless of the business context, Jabra know what goes into a good headset. Approach the Evolve2 85 with that in mind and you’ll find plenty of those tenets are upheld here.

It’s comfortable, smartly designed and sounds great. What’s not to like?