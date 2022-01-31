Front and Center review: macOS window management made simple
A tiny utility cuts through the constant friction some users experience with window layering in the modern macOS Finder.
Pros
- You can switch between pre-Mac OS and modern window layering
- Has an exclusive tab into which you can add apps
Bottom Line
Front and Center will appeal to those of us with memories of Flock of Seagulls haircuts and Ronald Regan as president, but also new users who just find Apple's window layering blocks how we like to work in macOS.
-
Price$ 7.99 (AUD)
Price when reviewed
US$4.99 / AU$7.99 at the App Store
Some people have unreasonable nostalgia for the good old days, when everything was somehow miraculously better—forgetting the invention of penicillin, modern electric cars, and ubiquitous internet access. Maybe scratch that last one.
Then there's John Siracusa, a programmer, podcaster, and opinion-haver who has reasonable nostalgia, sharing a feeling many of us have that certain aspects of macOS that Apple abandoned or changed were better. For Siracusa, that was pre-Mac OS X methods of window layering in the Finder.
System 7 through Mac OS 9 let you click a single window in a non-foreground application that manages multiple document windows and have the entire set of windows for that app come into the foreground. Mac OS X, continued in macOS, brings a single document window forward.
After relying on utilities for decades that gave him the capability he wanted, the end of 32-bit apps with Catalina—notably PCalc creator James Thomson's DragThing—required that he cause his own to come into being. Front and Center is the result, co-created with Lee Fyock. Like all Mac Gems, it has a single-mindedness that lets you add it to your arsenal while providing options to deploy it selectively.
The General tab of the app lets you switch at will between Classic (pre-Mac OS) and Modern window layering behavior. You can opt to trigger window groupings for an app to bring it into the foreground only when you click a document window (Window Click) or when you interact with a background app in any way, such as Command-tabbing to bring an app to the foreground (Any Activation).
Front and Center offers an Exclude tab into which you can add apps. In my workflow, I often have a separate Safari window open while writing in BBEdit and vice-versa. I want to click on the single window while keeping the other apps' window or windows visible, so I've excluded both of those apps (and Safari Preview). The app gives me the option to Shift-click to still engage its special mode, however.
Front and Center and may appeal both to those of us with memories of Flock of Seagulls haircuts and Ronald Reagan as president, but also new users who just find Apple's window layering blocks how we like to work in macOS.
Front and Center was released in January 2020, and this is its first review in Macworld. John Siracusa, released years before that, was once best known for his exhaustive and revealing deep dives into Mac OS for Ars Technica. You can find him now as a co-host of Accidental Tech Podcast.
Mac Gems highlights great nuggets of Mac software, apps that have a high utility, have a sharp focus on a limited set of problems to solve, and are generally developed by an individual or small company. With the strong resurgence of the Mac in recent years, we want to celebrate tools we use and that readers recommend to make the most of your macOS experience. Stay tuned for weekly updates, and send your suggestions to the Mac Gems Twitter feed (@macgems).
Join the newsletter!
- Comments
- Read User Reviews
Brand Post
Most Popular Reviews
- 1 HP Victus 16 review: This 16-inch gaming laptop delivers solid value
- 2 Motorola Edge 20 Fusion review: A mid-range smartphone with all-rounder performance
- 3 Beats Fit Pro review: Better than AirPods Pro
- 4 Acer Nitro 5 review: A big-screen RTX 3080 laptop with screaming value
- 5 iPhone 13 mini review: About as good as small phones get
Latest News Articles
- Apple’s secret sauce: A cup of mastery, dash of diversity, and whole lot of iPhones
- Universal Control hands-on: The magic is alive
- Apple shrugs off supply chain woes with record $124B quarter
- The first iOS and iPadOS 15.4 betas arrive with Universal Control, new emoji
- Apple pushes iCloud fix for ‘Service unavailable’ error
Resources
Macworld
What's new, plus best mac-related tips
and tricks
Business Centre
The latest business news, reviews, features and whitepapers
Videos
Watch our video news and reviews from around the world
Guides
Comprehensive buying guides, features, and step-by-step articles
PCW Evaluation Team
Tom Pope
Dynabook Portégé X30L-G
Ultimately this laptop has achieved everything I would hope for in a laptop for work, while fitting that into a form factor and weight that is remarkable.
Tom Sellers
MSI P65
This smart laptop was enjoyable to use and great to work on – creating content was super simple.
Lolita Wang
MSI GT76
It really doesn’t get more “gaming laptop” than this.
Jack Jeffries
MSI GS75
As the Maserati or BMW of laptops, it would fit perfectly in the hands of a professional needing firepower under the hood, sophistication and class on the surface, and gaming prowess (sports mode if you will) in between.
Taylor Carr
MSI PS63
The MSI PS63 is an amazing laptop and I would definitely consider buying one in the future.
Christopher Low
Brother RJ-4230B
This small mobile printer is exactly what I need for invoicing and other jobs such as sending fellow tradesman details or step-by-step instructions that I can easily print off from my phone or the Web.
Featured Content
- Tesla ramps up plans to create Optimus humanoid robot
- Square Enix launches Oceania Data Center for Final Fantasy 14 Online
- Best webcams: Logitech vs Microsoft vs Dell vs Poly
- Everything you need to know about Smart TVs
- What's the difference between an Intel Core i3, i5 and i7?
- Laser vs. inkjet printers: which is better?