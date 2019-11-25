Lexon Oblio Wireless Charger (2019) review: Simple and sweet

It's too expansive to be for everyone but the Oblio blurs the lines between tech product and lifestyle choice in a really intriguing way.

Should you buy the Lexon Oblio Wireless Charger?

If you’re looking to get the best wireless charger for your money, this isn’t it. The Lexon Oblio is the wireless charger for those who want something a little bit different. Something that cleans your phone on the side and maybe even something that starts a conversation.

In a world where most wireless chargers look the same, the Oblio stands out. That quality alone kinda says it all.

Price

In Australia, the Lexon Oblio Wireless Charger is priced at AU$189.95. Locally, you can grab it through Design Mode International.

Lexon Oblio Wireless Charger Full Review

Design and Performance

Let’s cut to the chase here: Lexon’s Oblio Wireless Charger is a charging station that looks like a vase.

Of course, this classy jug is more than just looks. It supports 10W wireless charging via the Qi-standard - which means it’ll play nice with pretty much any phone that’s capable of wireless charging. Lexon say the unit supports phones of up to 8.3cm width and 1.05cm thick but we didn’t encounter any trouble with fitting larger devices like the Galaxy Note 10 inside the thing.

The Oblio itself consists of a fairly simple, if elegant design. It’s nice to look at but, when handled, the exterior of the unit feels like cheap plastic. There’s not a lot of technical details or fancy features to talk about here aside from the power button on the base and the USB Type-C port on the side.

Credit: Lexon

In addition to wirelessly charging your device, the Oblio also incorporates a UV sanitiser. Basically, when you put your phone down to charge, a crude sanitisation process will begin. This takes about twenty minutes in total and uses a UV-C light inside the Oblio to kill off any bacteria found on your phone screen.

Though far from a game changer, this is a neat perk that sets the Oblio aside from other wireless chargers and makes good use of the product’s unique form-factor.

For those curious, you probably can’t actually use the Oblio as a vase. There’s a seam running along the inside of the charging station that betrays a lack of water resistance. The manual also warns against any contact with liquids or humid environs.

The Bottom Line

For some, the Oblio is a bit ridiculous. For others, that’s the whole point.

Still, if you’re pressed for time, the Lexon Oblio suffers from the same critical drawback found in most wireless chargers. For most people, 10W is just not going to be fast enough. However, if you’re in a position or situation where time isn’t of the essence, there’s definitely something to this thing. It might be expensive but the Oblio excited my imagination and left me wanting more.

Beyond the novelty of having a vase that charges and cleans your phone, the Lexon Oblio blurs the lines between tech product and lifestyle choice in a really intriguing way.