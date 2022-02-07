Logitech MX Keys Mini for Mac review: Good keyboard if you don’t need Touch ID

Costs about the same as Apple's Magic Keyboard without Touch ID.

Macworld.com

03/02/22

Logitech MX Keys Mini for Mac

  • Expert Rating

    4.00 / 5

Pros

  • Comfortable
  • Can connect to up to three computers
  • Keys for dictation, emoji, and mic mute

Cons

  • No Touch ID

Bottom Line

The MX Keys Mini for Mac costs about the same as Apple Magic Keyboard without Touch ID, but you might prefer the way Logitech's keyboard feels. It's a good alternative to Apple's keyboard if don't need Touch ID.

Would you buy this?

  • Price

    $ 169.00 (AUD)

Price when reviewed

US$99.99 / AU$169 at JB Hi-Fi and Scorptec

Even though I've been using Apple keyboards for decades, I don't like them. I don't like the way they feel while typing, so I turn to third-party keyboards. I've found that a very good alternative to Apple's Magic Keyboard is Logitech's new MX Keys Mini for Mac—though it has one missing major feature that owners of recent Macs will want.

Like the Magic Keyboard, the MX Keys Mini for Mac is a compact keyboard—it's essentially Logitech's MX Keys keyboard but it's just the main keyboard. And while this review looks at the MX Keys Mini for Mac, Logitech does make a version that works on both Windows and Mac, the MX Keys Mini, which is the same keyboard except it has Option/Start and Command/Alt keys instead of dedicated Option and Command keys instead. Also, the MX Keys for Mac is available only in silver with white keys, while the universal version is available in Black, Graphite, Pale Gray, and Rose.

When typing on the MX Keys Mini for Mac, the keys feel a bit softer than the Magic Keyboard, but the travel distance is about the same. The MX's keys have an indented surface that cradles your fingertips when typing. The Magic Keyboard with Touch ID's keys are a little flatter. I found the MX Keys to be more comfortable during long writing sessions.

However, the major missing feature of the MX Keys Mini for Mac is a Touch ID button. If you bought an M1 Mac and you're looking for an external keyboard with Touch ID, the Magic Keyboard with Touch ID is your only choice (and costs $50 more).

The MX Keys Mini for Mac does have three keys you won't find on Apple's keyboards. The F6 key also can be used to activate dictation so you can use talk-to-text. The F7 key opens the emoji window so you can insert an emoji character into your writing. And the F9 key is a mute button that works on your mic during videoconferences. To use any of those keys as Function keys, all you have to do is hold down the Fn key.

The keyboard wirelessly connects to your Mac via Bluetooth and has a USB-C port for charging. Logitech states that the keyboard can go ten days with the backlighting on without needing a charge, but I often would go 14 to 18 days.

If you want to use the keyboard with up to three computers, the MX Keys Mini for Mac has support Logitech Flow. You'll need to install the Logitech Options software on your computers, Windows or Mac. Flow also works with Logitech's mice.

Bottom line

The MX Keys Mini for Mac costs about the same as Apple's Magic Keyboard without Touch ID, but you might prefer the way Logitech's keyboard feels. It's a good alternative to Apple's keyboards if you don't need Touch ID. If you do want Touch ID, however, your only choice is Apple's $149 Magic Keyboard with Touch ID.

Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.
Show Comments
Security Watch
Best NBN Plans
Best Mobile Plans

Brand Post

Most Popular Reviews

Latest News Articles

Resources

PCW Evaluation Team

Tom Pope

Dynabook Portégé X30L-G

Ultimately this laptop has achieved everything I would hope for in a laptop for work, while fitting that into a form factor and weight that is remarkable.

Tom Sellers

MSI P65

This smart laptop was enjoyable to use and great to work on – creating content was super simple.

Lolita Wang

MSI GT76

It really doesn’t get more “gaming laptop” than this.

Jack Jeffries

MSI GS75

As the Maserati or BMW of laptops, it would fit perfectly in the hands of a professional needing firepower under the hood, sophistication and class on the surface, and gaming prowess (sports mode if you will) in between.

Taylor Carr

MSI PS63

The MSI PS63 is an amazing laptop and I would definitely consider buying one in the future.

Christopher Low

Brother RJ-4230B

This small mobile printer is exactly what I need for invoicing and other jobs such as sending fellow tradesman details or step-by-step instructions that I can easily print off from my phone or the Web.

Featured Content

Product Launch Showcase

Back to topHome

Don’t have an account? Sign up here

Don't have an account? Sign up now

Forgot password?