Logitech MX Keys Mini for Mac review: Good keyboard if you don’t need Touch ID
Costs about the same as Apple's Magic Keyboard without Touch ID.
Pros
- Comfortable
- Can connect to up to three computers
- Keys for dictation, emoji, and mic mute
Cons
- No Touch ID
Bottom Line
The MX Keys Mini for Mac costs about the same as Apple Magic Keyboard without Touch ID, but you might prefer the way Logitech's keyboard feels. It's a good alternative to Apple's keyboard if don't need Touch ID.
-
Price$ 169.00 (AUD)
Price when reviewed
US$99.99 / AU$169 at JB Hi-Fi and Scorptec
Even though I've been using Apple keyboards for decades, I don't like them. I don't like the way they feel while typing, so I turn to third-party keyboards. I've found that a very good alternative to Apple's Magic Keyboard is Logitech's new MX Keys Mini for Mac—though it has one missing major feature that owners of recent Macs will want.
Like the Magic Keyboard, the MX Keys Mini for Mac is a compact keyboard—it's essentially Logitech's MX Keys keyboard but it's just the main keyboard. And while this review looks at the MX Keys Mini for Mac, Logitech does make a version that works on both Windows and Mac, the MX Keys Mini, which is the same keyboard except it has Option/Start and Command/Alt keys instead of dedicated Option and Command keys instead. Also, the MX Keys for Mac is available only in silver with white keys, while the universal version is available in Black, Graphite, Pale Gray, and Rose.
When typing on the MX Keys Mini for Mac, the keys feel a bit softer than the Magic Keyboard, but the travel distance is about the same. The MX's keys have an indented surface that cradles your fingertips when typing. The Magic Keyboard with Touch ID's keys are a little flatter. I found the MX Keys to be more comfortable during long writing sessions.
However, the major missing feature of the MX Keys Mini for Mac is a Touch ID button. If you bought an M1 Mac and you're looking for an external keyboard with Touch ID, the Magic Keyboard with Touch ID is your only choice (and costs $50 more).
The MX Keys Mini for Mac does have three keys you won't find on Apple's keyboards. The F6 key also can be used to activate dictation so you can use talk-to-text. The F7 key opens the emoji window so you can insert an emoji character into your writing. And the F9 key is a mute button that works on your mic during videoconferences. To use any of those keys as Function keys, all you have to do is hold down the Fn key.
The keyboard wirelessly connects to your Mac via Bluetooth and has a USB-C port for charging. Logitech states that the keyboard can go ten days with the backlighting on without needing a charge, but I often would go 14 to 18 days.
If you want to use the keyboard with up to three computers, the MX Keys Mini for Mac has support Logitech Flow. You'll need to install the Logitech Options software on your computers, Windows or Mac. Flow also works with Logitech's mice.
Bottom line
The MX Keys Mini for Mac costs about the same as Apple's Magic Keyboard without Touch ID, but you might prefer the way Logitech's keyboard feels. It's a good alternative to Apple's keyboards if you don't need Touch ID. If you do want Touch ID, however, your only choice is Apple's $149 Magic Keyboard with Touch ID.
