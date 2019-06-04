Logitech MX Vertical Ergonomic Mouse review: Feeling Good

10 things to consider when purchasing your next new gaming laptop
The Logitech MX Ergonomic Mouse is unlike any mouse I’ve used before but I hope to see more like it in the future.
As niche as they are, there’s always something (equal parts) compelling and interesting about a mouse that does things differently.
These days, mainstream ergonomic hardware can be hard to come by and rarer still when it comes to big brands like Logitech. Seeing them tackle that space with their new Logitech MX Vertical Ergonomic Mouse is more than just a novelty, it’s genuinely really cool.
The final product here is a more-than-worthy accompaniment the similarly minimalist (but slightly less ergonomic) Logitech Craft keyboard. Like any such accessory, Logitech MX Vertical Ergonomic Mouse breaks your brain a little at first but, trust me, it is delightfully comfortable to use over time.
Dimensions: 78.5 mm x 79 mm x 120 mm
Weight: 135 g
Sensor: Pixart PMW3389DM
DPI: 400 to 4000 DPI
RGB Software: N/A
Cable: USB Type-C
Price: $169
The first thing I noticed about the MX Ergonomic Mouse that worked to win me over was just how different it looks to everything out there.
At a glance, Logitech’s latest ergonomic effort looks like a warped version of the company’s previous MX-branded ones. It’s basically guaranteed to snatch attention from your co-workers if you’re using it in an office type environment. It’s a little heavier than I’d like but a lot of the bulkiness here feels offset by the unique design.
And looks are only part of the picture. The biggest thing worth touching on here is the feel-factor of the thing.
The Logitech MX Ergonomic Mouse feels really nice to use. After a few months of regular use, I wouldn’t say that conventional mice felt bad to use by comparison to it - but I definitely found myself noticing just how actively comfortable this one was the more I used it. Your mileage is going to vary but, cradled in your palm, the Logitech MX Ergonomic quickly won me over.
The final piece of the puzzle here are the (sometimes boring but often important) numbers attached to it. You get all the usual specs and features afforded to a Logitech mouse like this one. The MX Vertical Ergonomic mouse features a best-in-class 4000 DPI high-precision sensor, 4 Customizable buttons, USB Type-C charging and the option of using as either a wired or wireless mouse via Bluetooth or Logitech’s unifying connect dongle.
