Logitech Pro X Gaming Keyboard (2019) review: Swappable switches

It ain’t cheap but the Pro X brings with it a leaner and meaner form-factor plus fast-and-easy customizability.

Should you buy the Logitech Pro X Gaming Keyboard?

If you’re looking for the elusive gaming keyboard that’s both high on quality and low on price, this isn’t it. Even if there are more expensive keyboards out there, the Logitech Pro X gaming keyboard is far from cheap and, for many, a difficult pill to swallow.

Despite this, the Pro X lives up to its potential as a gaming keyboard that’s leaner and meaner than the other options and helps round-out Logitech’s growing range of esports-grade peripherals.

The compact form-factor of Logitech’s Pro X Gaming Keyboard might be what initially draws you in but it’s the promise of additional customizability and slick software that’s worth sticking around for.

The Logitech Pro X Gaming Keyboard is a pricey option for power users who want something that they can make their own without sacrificing the safety and ease of use that going with a big-brand like Logitech gets you.

Price when reviewed

Logitech Pro X Gaming Keyboard full review

Price

In Australia, the new Logitech G Pro X Mechanical Gaming Keyboard is priced at AU$249. There's also a cheaper model available, which doesn't offer removable keyswitches, available for $199.

You can buy the Logitech G Pro X Mechanical Gaming Keyboard through the following:

Design & Performance

Picking up where the previous Logitech G Pro mechanical keyboard left off, the new Pro X mechanical gaming keyboard provides a similar upgrade to the Pro X headset they launched earlier in the year - just for keyboard fans.

In line with the rest of the company’s Pro lineup, the Pro X keyboard pitched at esports professionals and those who aspire to be like them. Unlike the original Pro gaming keyboard, however, it's tenkeyless and features full per-key RGB lighting that can be stored locally and customised using Logitech's new G-Hub software experience.

Credit: Logitech

The biggest advantage that the Pro X brings to the fore is portability. It’s not radically smaller in size than most tenkeyless keyboards come but it is still quite compact compared to the alternative. Jumping into using the Pro X after the using the heavyweight Logitech G915 Lightspeed meant I immediately had a ton more desk-space to play with.

Logitech’s promise to unite a best-in-class mechanical keyboard technology with a form-factor that trims the fat is well-realised here. While that combination is hardly without precedent, it’s not going to be a particularly difficult sell if you’re the kind of person who wants exactly that.

Looking a little deeper, the other sell for the Pro X is customizability.

Rather than use the Romer-G hardware found in last few keyboards, my Pro X review sample was kitted out with a set of Blue clicky switches with a 2mm actual distance. In action, these performed pretty close their Cherry MX equivalent.

These switches delivered a fairly mechanical keyboard experience but didn’t exactly sell themselves as particularly unique or exceptional. They clicked. They clacked. They helped me conquer my enemies in League of Legends.

Of course, if the aforementioned switches aren’t your jam, you can also kit the Pro X out with either a set of brown tactile switches or red linear switches. These are priced at $AU89.95 a pop, which is a little high but almost-certainly cheaper than buying a new keyboard outright.

Credit: Logitech

One thing that did irk me here was the unique design of the Micro USB cable used to connect the Pro X gaming keyboard to my PC. Owing to the pronged shape, I couldn’t actually use this cable with any other devices. It looks kinda cool, I guess, but I bemoan the loss in utility. Less of this please, Logitech.

The last detail worth touching on here is Logitech’s G Hub software. This isn’t new - if you already own any other recent Logitech product, you probably already have this installed. If you don’t, it’s a surprisingly robust and responsive application.

Of all the various software kits you need to use a modern gaming mouse and keyboard setup nowadays, Logitech’s G Hub is currently standing tall as one of the better ways you can go. Personally, I’d rate it among the best. Your mileage may vary.

Some users are always going to prefer something more plug-and-play but, if you’re already on-board, this robust software experience offered by Logitech G Hub makes it super easy to modify settings on the keyboard, change the lighting and configure things like macros.

Specs

Dimensions: 34 mm x 361 mm x 153 mm

Weight: 980g

Cable Length: 1.8 meters

RGB: LIGHTSYNC

Software: Logitech G Hub

Response rate: 1ms

The Bottom Line

The Logitech Pro X Gaming Keyboard continues Logitech’s streak of making solid PC gaming peripherals.

It ain’t cheap but it brings with it a leaner and meaner form-factor plus fast-and-easy customizability. In time, the latter may well see the Pro X become both a fast favourite for those who want a Logitech gaming keyboard that’s a little more portable and one for those who want something they can make their own.



