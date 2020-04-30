Logitech StreamCam: The pricey pandemic webcam you’re looking for

If you’re looking for a webcam to put at the center of your next video capture setup, the StreamCam is superb way to go.

The Pitch

Though sometimes seen as a relic of the early 2000s, 2020 has fast proved itself an unexpectedly big year for webcams.

As social distancing became the new normal, many of those lucky enough to continue working from home have found themselves looking to upgrade beyond the level of audio and optical quality that built-in webcams can offer. In some ways, that’s not a huge surprise.



As opposed to the distant, office-bound days of the pre-pandemic, it makes a lot more sense to invest in a quality webcam when you’re spending this much time in Zoom and Skype. And if you are looking to buy a webcam, Logitech has always been the obvious choice. The company has been making webcams for decades now and, over that lapse of time, they’ve become exceedingly good at it.

If you’re someone who thinks the 4-megapixel selfie-shooter on your iPad is good enough, the new Logitech StreamCam is a bold rebuke towards that kind of complacency. It’s a little pricey compared to entry-level fare but Logitech’s latest doesn’t just see them deliver the goods. They’re practically showing off.

If you’re looking to buy “The Good Webcam”, the Logitech StreamCam is a contender that’s hard to beat.

Price when reviewed:

In Australia, the Logitech StreamCam is available through Logitech.com and other online retailer sites in Australia at an RRP of AU$229. You can buy it on Amazon here.



Specs

Credit: Logitech

Camera: Premium Full HD Glass lens (f/2.0)

Cable type: USB Type-C

Software: Logitech Capture

Pack-Ins: USB Type-C cable

Weight: 222g

Colors: White, Granite (Black)



RRP: $229

Design & Performance

The Logitech SteamCam is also available in two colors: white and granite. Take your pick. Either way, you’ll end with a fresh fabric-wrapped look, support for 1080p video capture at 60FPS, USB-C connectivity plus flexible mounting options, the StreamCam has every feature you could want short of a built-in spotlight.

As a consequence of this approach, the form-factor here is a little larger than your average webcam but with that larger sizing comes new possibilities. The StreamCam boasts a 2-axis mount and even support for vertical video capture.

Credit: Logitech

Like the name suggests, Logitech are catering to the whims of content creators here. To that end, the StreamCam has been designed to slide into any existing broadcasting setup that relies on software like XSplit and OBS with ease.

Of course, if you’re someone who isn’t already tied to either, the StreamCam is armed with a few unique features tied to Logitech Capture. If you opt to use the cam with Logitech's own software, you’ll get automated exposure optimisation, AI-enabled smart framing, and real-time image stabilisation and more. The smart-framing in particular is really cool.

Still, I quickly found myself wishing for better integration with streaming platforms like Twitch. Getting the most out of the hardware here is a possibilities fraught by caveats.

The Bottom Line

Is the Logitech StreamCam enough of an upgrade on your standard built-in webcam that it's worth the asking price? Absolutely. Is this going to beat out a connected-DSLR? Not quite.

Regardless, Logitech have carved out a compelling middle-ground between these two extremes. Getting a cheap webcam on Amazon doesn’t cost that much these days but Logitech have included enough of their own special sauce here to make the premium attached to the brand feel worth it.

If you’re looking for a webcam to put at the center of your next video capture setup, the StreamCam is superb way to go.

Credit: Logitech

