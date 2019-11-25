Motorola One Macro (2019) review: A budget phone that holds up to scrutiny
Pros
- Android One
- Macro lens
- Battery life
Cons
- Triple-lens camera disappointing overall
- Design not as nice as One Vision
Bottom Line
The Motorola One Macro is a fast, clean and highly-usable phone with a nifty trademark feature and longer-than-average battery life.
-
Price$ 299.00 (AUD)
Should I buy the Motorola One Macro (2019)?
For the most part, the Motorola One Macro is a fast, clean and highly-usable phone with a nifty trademark feature and longer-than-average battery life. It’s no flagship but it nails the essentials - which is the most important thing for a $300 phone like it.
Though some of the quirky charm of the Motorola One Vision has been lost, the core conceit remains intact. When you think Motorola, you don’t usually think of a phone that looks this good.
Price when reviewed
In Australia, the Moto G8 Plus will be available from AU$299.
Motorola One Macro full review
The Motorola One Macro cements the brand’s Android One-driven sub-brand of smartphones from a one-off into a trend. Like the previous Motorola One Vision, the Macro emphasizes photography features, long battery life and surprisingly-robust design.
When you think Motorola, you don’t usually think of a phone that looks and feels this good.
Regardless, it feels like some of the quirky charm of the Motorola One Vision has been lost here. Motorola have abandoned the taller aspect ratio on the screen for something more conventional. The LCD display on the Macro is 6.2-inches wide and only HD in resolution, so it’s bright and colorful enough to be useful but not exceptionally so in the way that something more expensive might be.
Those details aside, the Motorola One Vision falls neatly into the glass sandwich school of smartphone that’s dominated the better part of the last two years. It’s got curved glass edges, thin bezels, a headphone jack on the top and a lonely USB Type-C port on the bottom. There’s a dual speaker system on the front and a fingerprint sensor on the back. There's no NFC.
At $299, the affordability that underpins the appeal here is inextricably tied to a sense of familiarity. There are few surprises to be found with the Motorola One Macro.
That being said, the macro lens that the device is named after is more capable than you’d expect.
Line up a nice subject and you can get some surprisingly good results out of the optics on this $299 smartphone. They’re not as good as something flagship but they pop in a way that images taken through the device’s main camera often don’t.
Still, for the most part, the Motorola One Macro is a fast, clean and highly-usable phone with a nifty trademark feature and longer-than-average battery life. It’s no flagship but it nails the essentials - which is the most important thing.
Price
In Australia, the Motorola One Macro is priced at an RRP of AU$299. You can buy it through:
The Motorola One Macro is not available on any postpaid plans but you can pair it with a SIM-only plan. Check below for a round-up of the best SIM only plans:
Design - Look, Feel, Features and Camera
The Motorola One Macro cements the brand’s Android One-driven sub-brand of smartphones from a one-off into a trend. Like the previous Motorola One Vision, the Macro emphasizes photography features, long battery life and surprisingly polished design.
It’s not as tall as its predecessor but held alongside the pricier Moto G8 Plus, the One Macro is almost indistinguishable. It does feel a little cheaper in feel-factor but the two devices have more in common than they do apart.
Depending on the way you look at it, that’s either a good or a bad thing. Either the Motorola One Macro is a $299 phone that looks and feels like a $499 phone or the Motorola G8 Plus is a $499 phone that looks and feels only slightly better than a $299 phone.
Regardless, it feels like some of the quirky charm of the Motorola One Vision has been lost here. Motorola have said goodbye to the taller aspect ratio for something more conventional. The LCD display on the Macro is 6.2-inches wide and only HD in resolution. It’s bright and colorful enough to be useful but not exceptionally so in the way that something more expensive might be.
Those details aside, the Motorola One Vision falls neatly into the glass sandwich school of smartphone that’s dominated the better part of the last two years. It’s got curved glass edges, thin bezels, a headphone jack on the top and a lonely USB Type-C port on the bottom. There’s a dual speaker system on the front and sides of the thing and a fingerprint sensor on the back. There's no NFC.
At $299, the affordability that underpins the appeal here is inextricably tied to a sense of familiarity. There are few surprises here.
One of those few surprises can be found on the back of the Motorola One Vision in the form of a triple-lens camera system. Rather than crank in on the megapixels as other brands have, the One Macro tries to differentiate itself through the ability to deliver a really nice close-up.
And that bet sort of pays off for the Macro.
Sure, in the right lighting, you can produce some reasonably good results but for the most part, the main lens on the One Macro is more concerned with functionality than flair.
It takes far too many seconds to actually capture an image using the Motorola One Macro, so fast-moving objects are out of the question and, despite the night mode, low-light subjects aren’t much better.
In contrast, the macro lens that the device is named after is surprisingly capable.
Line up a nice subject and you can get some surprisingly good results out of this $299 device.
They’re not as good as something flagship but they pop in a way that images taken through the device’s main camera don’t.
Next Page: Performance, Battery Life and The Bottom Line
Join the newsletter!
- Comments
- Read User Reviews
Cool Tech
Ulysse Nardin Diver 42mm
Apple iMac
Epson EF-100
Tesla Model X
Toys for Boys
Amazon Echo Show 5
Ricoh WG-60 Waterproof Camera
Sennheiser Momentum 2 Wireless Headphones
Skywatcher Dobsonian 8″ Collapsible Telescope
Family Friendly
Sennheiser Memory Mic
Canon Ivy Portable Photo Printer
Google Chromecast
Epson FF-680W
Whodunnit™ Duo-Scope MFL-007 Microscope Kit
Stocking Stuffer
Heebie Jeebies Space Shuttle Lamp
Master Lock Indoor Bluetooth Padlock
Logitech Ultimate Ears Wonderboom 2 Bluetooth Speaker
Backslash Fit Smart Mat
Christmas Gift GuideClick for more ›
Brand Post
PC World Evaluation Team Review - MSI PS63
The MSI PS63 is an amazing laptop and I would definitely consider buying one in the future.
Most Popular Reviews
- 1 Huawei Mate 30 Pro (2019) review: Too weird to thrive, too rare to buy
- 2 RealMe 5 (2019) review
- 3 RealMe XT (2019) review
- 4 Microsoft Surface Laptop 3 (13-inch) review
- 5 Samsung Galaxy Fold review: Show Off
Latest News Articles
- Vodafone are now bundling Amazon Prime in with selected plans
- Samsung show off a new Star Wars Note 10+
- There's generosity and then there's this new Circles.Life 100GB phone plan
- Yes, the new Motorola Razr is coming to Australia
- Telstra strike $10 off their 60GB plan for Click Frenzy
Resources
Business Centre
The latest business news, reviews, features and whitepapers
Videos
Watch our video news and reviews from around the world
Guides
Comprehensive buying guides, features, and step-by-step articles
PCW Evaluation Team
Tom Sellers
MSI P65
This smart laptop was enjoyable to use and great to work on – creating content was super simple.
Lolita Wang
MSI GT76
It really doesn’t get more “gaming laptop” than this.
Jack Jeffries
MSI GS75
As the Maserati or BMW of laptops, it would fit perfectly in the hands of a professional needing firepower under the hood, sophistication and class on the surface, and gaming prowess (sports mode if you will) in between.
Taylor Carr
MSI PS63
The MSI PS63 is an amazing laptop and I would definitely consider buying one in the future.
Christopher Low
Brother RJ-4230B
This small mobile printer is exactly what I need for invoicing and other jobs such as sending fellow tradesman details or step-by-step instructions that I can easily print off from my phone or the Web.
Aysha Strobbe
Microsoft Office 365/HP Spectre x360
Microsoft Office continues to make a student’s life that little bit easier by offering reliable, easy to use, time-saving functionality, while continuing to develop new features that further enhance what is already a formidable collection of applications
Featured Content
- iPhone 11 Pro review: Identical looks, superlative cameras
- Samsung Galaxy Fold review: Show Off
- Google Pixel 4 XL review (2019): Full Resolution
- Everything you need to know about Smart TVs
- What's the difference between an Intel Core i3, i5 and i7?
- Laser vs. inkjet printers: which is better?