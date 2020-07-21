Oppo Find X2 Lite review: Gilded without being gauche

It’s a tad conventional for my tastes but if you’re looking for an affordable phone that feels a cut above the rest of the Android crowd, the Oppo Find X2 Lite is an easy option worth considering.

Should You Buy The Oppo Find X2 Lite?

Though imperfect on its own, there are going to be people out there for whom the Oppo Find X2 Lite is a perfect fit. It doesn’t indulge in the decadent design or flagship thrills of its pricier counterparts but delivers more than what you’d expect when it comes to everyday utility, camera quality and battery life.

The usual caveats of the brand apply but the Find X2 Lite is a compelling alternative to Apple’s latest foray into the mid-tier, even if it’s not quite a substitute.

In Australia, the Oppo Find X2 Lite is priced at AU$749. It is available through Optus, Vodafone, JB Hi-Fi, Woolworths Mobile, Mobileciti, Amazon, Kogan, OfficeWorks, Bing Lee and Wireless1.



Oppo Find X2 Lite (2020) full review

Design - Look, Feel, Features and Camera

Leaner and meaner is very much the game here. If the Find X2 Pro represents the apex of the brand’s 2020 lineup and the X2 Neo represents the premium economy option, the X2 Lite is an easy fit for the everyday.

But that’s not to say it feels lacklustre. Unoriginal? Sure. Unimpressive? Nah. The Find X2 Lite is a pretty by-the-numbers Android smartphone to look at but it pushes all the right buttons when it comes to making conventional compelling. It’s got thin bezels, an all-glass design and a chunky quad-lens camera hanging off the back of it.

Though the inclusion of a headphone jack here nets the X2 Lite a few bonus points, it nevertheless benefits from being pretty similar to the rest of Oppo’s premium pack. To hold and handle, it’s a little nicer than the mid-tier Reno2 Z but not quite as nice as the Find X2 Neo or Pro.

The same could be said for the 6.4-inch AMOLED display on the Find X2 Lite. There’s a teardrop-notch nestled in the top-most center of the screen. Otherwise, it’s functional, colorful and detailed enough that I didn’t want nor worry about it. It’s got just as much resolution as the Neo but doesn't feature the 90Hz refresh rate that made that device such a treat to use.

Honestly, after reviewing a handful of phones with high refresh rates in a row, jumping back to normal with the Find X2 Lite felt like a real step backwards. It’s a first world problem for sure but you don’t know what you have until you miss it and stepping down to a more sane refresh rate made using the Lite feels slower than the Neo, even if the two run on near identical hardware.

Unfortunately for the former, that’s not the only omission worth noting here. The Find X2 Lite also lacks IP-ratings against water or dust damage and it’s only got a single speaker rather than the dual-setup found elsewhere. In addition and like the rest of Oppo’s current cadre, it lacks Qi wireless charging.

Even if none of the above are deal-breakers given the price-tag, they remain details that separate what’s on offer here and what you’ll find in more expensive fare. If the above are all thrills you’re willing to live without or give up in exchange for a headphone jack and some money saved, then the X2 Lite is arguably a pretty compelling package.

And that’s before we even get to talking about the camera.

The quad-lens camera setup here features much of what you’ll find on the Find X2 Neo but swaps out the 13-megapixel telephoto lens for an 8-megapixel ultra wide lens. This is a pretty significant change as it makes the Find X2 Lite much better at some kinds of photography and notably worse at others.

Still, for the most part, I felt like the multi-lens setup here handled itself reasonably well. It’s not really fair to compare or say it competes with heavy-hitters like the S20 Ultra or the iPhone 11 Pro or the Google Pixel but there’s a real versatility and consistency here that elevates the rear camera on the Find X2 Lite to stardom within the mid-tier.

For the asking price, you’re not gonna find a camera that balances consistency and quality quite so deftly. The new iPhone SE or Pixel 3a might be able to sneak up on it when it comes to portrait or low-light settings but for instant and at-a-moment’s-notice, the camera on the Lite swings above its weight and delivers the goods.

Performance - Specs, Software, Benchmarks and Battery Life

Specs

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G

Operating System: Android 10 + ColorOS 7.2

RAM: 8GB

Storage: 128GB

MicroSD slot: No

Headphone Jack: Yes

Fingerprint sensor: In-Display

SIM: Dual

Battery: 4025mAh

Connectivity: 5G + 4G + Wi-Fi + Bluetooth 5.1 + NFC

Rear Camera: 48-megapixel (f/1.7) wide angle + 8-megapixel (f/2.2) ultrawide + 2-megapixel (f/2.4) monochrome + 2-megapixel depth sensor

Front-Facing Camera: 32-megapixel

Dimensions: 160.3mm x 74.3mm x 7.96mm

Weight: 180g

Benchmarks

PCMark (Work 2.0): 7955

3DMark SlingShot Extreme (OpenGL): 3307

3DMark SlingShot Extreme (Vulkan): 3105

GeekBench (Single-Core): 615

GeekBench (Multi-Core): 1824

GeekBench (Compute): 1259

Battery Life

In terms of battery life, the Find X2 Lite would often deliver respectable two-days of usage on a single charge. Obviously, more intensive apps like gaming or streaming would shave some screen time off here but I’d usually end up with around 4-5 hours of screen time per charge.

Burned out via streamed video on Youtube, it took the Find X2 Lite 19 hours and 56 minutes to go from 100% to zero. Relative to even the other Find X2 series devices, this is a pretty impressive result.

The Find X2 Lite does not support wireless charging but it is compatible with Oppo’s VOOC 4.0 tech, allowing for 30W fast-charging.

The Bottom Line

If you’d prefer a headphone jack to a camera capable of 10x zoom and leather backing, the Find X2 Lite is a compelling package. It’s got a snappy 5G capable processor in it and the camera delivers more oft than not.

It’s a tad conventional for my tastes but if you’re looking for an affordable phone that feels a cut above the rest of the Android crowd, this is an easy option worth considering.