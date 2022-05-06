PDF Bob review: This online PDF editor offers little beyond the basics
You can add elements and annotate files, but an inability to modify with existing text will limit this editor's appeal.
Pros
- Easy to use
- No ads or watermarks
- No registration required for most tasks
Cons
- Doesn't allow you to edit existing text
- Limited fonts
Bottom Line
Pdf Bob can accommodate the most basic PDF editing needs, but there are more capable free editors out there.
-
PriceFree (AUD)
Price when reviewed
PDF Bob : Free
PDF Bob is an online PDF editor that lets you perform the most common PDF tasks without a subscription or user account. It's easy to use, but as with most free PDF editors, it has significant limitations.
When you land on the PDF Bob website, you're prompted to upload a document by either dragging or dropping the file or browsing for it on your hard drive. Uploading a file opens PDF Bob's interface. It's simple and intuitive, with three tabs across the top—Annotate, Edit, and Manage Pages—and a toolbar down the left side. The tools displayed change depending on which tab is active. Annotation icons for underlining and striking out text and adding sticky notes disappear when you're on the editing tab, for example, and all the markup tools go away when the Manage Pages tab is active.
PDF Bob allows you to add text to your PDF, but you can't edit or delete existing text. There are only five fonts available—two serif and three sans serif—and you can adjust the font size using a slider that goes from 10pt to 50pt type. You can bold, italicize, underline, and strike out added text and select from six font colors.
Image: Michael Ansaldo/IDG
As for markup options, the editor offers four shapes—square, ellipse, line, and arrow—plus a pencil tool for freehand drawing. You can adjust the stroke size and choose from six colors for each of these. For shapes, you can add one of six fill colors and adjust the opacity using a slider.
To add sticky notes to a PDF, you click where you want to place the note then type into the text field that opens. Every annotation appears in a sidebar on the right with a time and date stamp. Clicking on one opens the original note.
The Manage Pages tab is where you can add, delete, or reorder the pages in a PDF. For the latter, you simply drag the page to the new location. Unlike some other free editors, though, PDF Bob doesn't let you rotate pages or insert page numbers.
Once you're done editing, you can export the modified file as a PDF, JPG, or PNG file and set a password to secure it. For the last two file formats, you'll need to register for an account and log in. Registered users can also save files to PDF Bob's servers, though these are deleted seven days after processing. Alternately, you can save files to your computer or send them directly to your Google Drive or Dropbox account.
You can add, delete, and reorder pages with PDF Bob's simple interfae. Image: Michael Ansaldo/IDG
mentioned in this article
Smallpdf
With its basic feature set, PDF Bob will be most appealing to people who just need to make a few quick-and-dirty changes to a PDF on the fly. Even then, its inability to edit existing text and limited font options may be an obstacle for some users. For those cases, Smallpdf offers more features without additional complexity or cost.
Join the newsletter!
- Comments
- Read User Reviews
Brand Post
Most Popular Reviews
- 1 Netgear Nighthawk M5 mobile router review: Probably too expensive, but nice
- 2 MSI Katana GF76 review: Decent gaming performance for a reasonable price
- 3 Asus ROG Flow Z13 review: A full-fledged gaming PC disguised as a tablet
- 4 iPhone SE (2022) review: An uneven and disappointing ‘upgrade’
- 5 Alienware AW3423DW review: Quantum dot OLED renders rival monitors obsolete
Latest News Articles
- Microsoft tests a limited VPN for Microsoft Edge
- Audacity developer puts the ‘proper’ version on the Microsoft Store
- How to pin an extension to Chrome’s toolbar
- The best free VPNs for Windows
- The best free VPN for Chrome
Resources
Macworld
What's new, plus best mac-related tips
and tricks
Business Centre
The latest business news, reviews, features and whitepapers
Videos
Watch our video news and reviews from around the world
Guides
Comprehensive buying guides, features, and step-by-step articles
PCW Evaluation Team
Pedro Peixoto
Aruba Instant On AP11D
Set up is effortless.
Cate Bacon
Aruba Instant On AP11D
The strength of the Aruba Instant On AP11D is that the design and feature set support the modern, flexible, and mobile way of working.
Dr Prabigya Shiwakoti
Aruba Instant On AP11D
Aruba backs the AP11D up with a two-year warranty and 24/7 phone support.
Tom Pope
Dynabook Portégé X30L-G
Ultimately this laptop has achieved everything I would hope for in a laptop for work, while fitting that into a form factor and weight that is remarkable.
Tom Sellers
MSI P65
This smart laptop was enjoyable to use and great to work on – creating content was super simple.
Lolita Wang
MSI GT76
It really doesn’t get more “gaming laptop” than this.
Featured Content
- This itty-bitty case is as easy to build in as bigger rivals
- 13 incredibly useful things you didn’t know Siri could do
- iOttie Aivo View dash cam review: Phone-centric, easy setup, good captures
- Everything you need to know about Smart TVs
- What's the difference between an Intel Core i3, i5 and i7?
- Laser vs. inkjet printers: which is better?